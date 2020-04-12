GOSHEN — Sophomore Spencer Lehman (Northridge) was one of 31 members of the Indiana University Hoosiers named an All-American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each Division. The result was an unprecedented number of selections in what is largely acknowledged as unprecedented circumstances.
For a Division I competitor to be selected, he or she had to hit the following criteria: all relays achieving “A” standards, individuals selected to the NCAA Championships and divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C Diving Qualification meet are named All-American.
Lehman won the consolation finals in the 400 individual medley with a career-best time of 3:44.30 at the Big Ten Championships. He placed 17th in the 1,650 freestyle (15:20.55) and 24th in the 200 IM (1:47.07) at the championship.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Freshman Kal Findley (Concord) notched the fourth-best time in the 1,000 freestyle (10:05.17) and the fifth-best in the 100 breaststroke (56.13) and sophomore Brady Robinson (Wawasee) the fourth-best in the 400 individual medley (3:58.32) for the Purdue Boilermakers.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Sara Troyer (Northridge) was one of four members of the Nebraska Cornhuskers named an All-American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).
Others were junior Madison Coughlen (200 butterfly), junior Autumn Haebig (200 freestyle) and sophomore Audrey Coffey (1,650 free).
Troyer earned a trip to the NCAA Championships by taking fourth place with a career best score of 342.00 points in three-meter diving at the NCAA Zone D competition in Dallas, Texas. The NCAA finals were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She took fifth in the three-meter and 10th in one-meter diving at the Big Ten Championships.
“Sara is a real gamer and competes well under pressure,” Nebraska head coach Pablo Morales said in a press release. “She was awesome at zones, competing and outperforming some of the best divers in the nation. It is a testament to her talent and mental toughness to carry the banner for our divers this year. It is also a tribute to (head diving coach) Natasha Chikina, who brought her along and helped her lay a foundation to compete in the top echelon at the zone meet.”
•Sophomore Sydnee Emerson (Northridge) posted the second-best time in the 400 individual medley (4:26.93) and the third-best in the 200 butterfly (2:02.56) for the Purdue Boilermakers. Junior Katie Hughes (Northridge) had the third-best time in the 1,650 freestyle (16:58.00) and fifth-best in the 500 free (4:55.96). Junior Paige Miller (Wawasee) was also on the Purdue roster.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
•Sophomore midfielder Megan Cawood (Northridge) started all six matches for the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-6), scoring four gaols and assisting on one other. She was credited with 16 total shots, 11 of which were on goal. Cawood netted goals against Robert Morris, St. Bonaventure, Butler and Cincinnati. Her assist was against Ohio State.
She had career totals of eight goals and two assists.
MEN’S LACROSSE
•Sophomore midfielder-attacker Gage Jones (Concord) totaled three goals and an assist for the Anderson Ravens (1-5). He scored goals against Wilmington, Northland and Cornell College. His assist was in the Northland contest. Jones has appeared in a total of 19 games in his career with a total of four goals and two assists.
MEN’S TRACK
•Graduate student Treyton Harris (Elkhart Central) finished seventh in the long jump (23-7 1/4) at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. During the season, he was the runner-up at the Hoosier Open, in the Tennessee Duals and IU Relays. Harris placed fifth (24-1) at the Tyson Invitational.
SOFTBALL
•The Anderson Ravens played only one game this spring, a 1-0 win over Monmouth in Clemont, Florida. Senior D.J. Martz (Fairfield) drove in the lone run for the Ravens on a groundout in the first inning.
Freshman Alexis Kern (Concord) and classmate Alysa Marcin (Concord) were also on the Ravens’ roster.
BASEBALL
•Sophomore Cody Bible (Northridge) homered and scored two runs for the IU Kokomo Cougars in an 8-6 loss to Bryant College. He scored a run in an 8-3 win over Ohio Christian, doubled and scored a run in an 8-0 win over Georgetown College and singled twice and scored a run in a 12-6 win over Point Park.
The Cougars had a 12-10 overall record, 6-1 in the River States Conference.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Freshman Alex Serwatka (Concord) teamed with junior Jason Wegner for a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in a 4-0 win over Westmont. He notched a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles in a 9-0 win over Mesa Community College.
