GOSHEN — Had it not been for a snowstorm that stranded him at Villanova University on a recruiting trip, it’s hard telling where Stephen Krecsmar might have ended up going to college.
“I was emailing colleges and on a whim sent a message to Villanova. I had heard of Villanova men’s basketball,” the Concord High School swimming standout said. “The response came back and the coaching staff thought I would be a great fit for their program. So we set up a two-day visit to the campus.”
Villanova University is located in Villanova, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.
“I liked what I saw but was not really sure it was where I wanted to go to college,” Krecsmar said. “Then the area was hit by a snowstorm and my visit was extended by another two or three days. The extended time gave me the opportunity to see how the team was outside of practice. That would not have been something I would have seen had it not been for the snowstorm.
“I enjoyed the extra time with the team and it helped me make my decision to attend the school.”
Krecsmar proved his worth to the Wildcats in his first season for the Big East school. He was named to the All-Big East team for his efforts in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 800-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay. Their times in the 200 free (1:21.18) and the 800 free relays (6:39.40) were school records.
“The win in the 200 free relay is one of my favorite memories from college,” Krecsmar said. “Villanova was not a good team when I got there, but the Wildcats were a team on the up-and-up. Not many people gave us much of a chance of winning, but we figured out the times we felt we needed to compete. I ended up beating my time by a full second.”
He placed sixth in the 50 free (20.75), which was the second-fastest time on the team that season.
Krecsmar was also an All-Big East selection as a sophomore in the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay.
As a junior, Krecsmar swam in 13 events, competing primarily in the freestyle and butterfly events. At the Big East Championships, he swam in the 50 and 100-freestyles, the 100-fly, the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle relays and the 200-medley relay.
In the 50 freestyle and 100-butterfly at the championships, Krecsmar set two new personal bests. He recorded a prelim time of 20.46 in the 50, and his final time earned him a fourth-place finish. In the 100 fly, he clocked in at 48.63 in the prelims and at 48.79 in the finals for second place. For his performances in the 100 fly, 800 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, he was named to the All-Big East Team for the third year in a row.
As a senior, he earned All-Big East selections in the 50 free and 800 free relay. The 800 free foursome of Krecsmar, freshman Jake McIntyre, seniors Noah Chernik and Justin Cucchi finished in a time of 6:36.55 to take the top spot, beating Seton Hall by just .29 seconds. Krecsmar place fifth in the 100 free (45.71).
“The win in the 800 free relay was pretty exciting,” Krecsmar said. “We were seeded third or fourth going into the meet. Out of the four guys, one had never swum the event before and another was a freshman. We didn’t know what to expect, but every one of us swam out of our minds.”
His career best times are as followed:
-50 free: 20.46 on Feb. 21, 2019 at the Big East Championships
-100 free: 45.64 on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Brown Invite
-200 free: 1:41.20 on Feb. 24, 2017 at the Big East Championships
-100 butterfly: 48.63 on Feb. 23, 2018 at the Big East Championships
-400 medley relay: 3:14.70 on Feb. 23, 2018 at the Big East Championships; new program record
-200 free relay: 1:20.78 on Feb. 22, 2018 at the Big East Championships; new program record
-800 Free Relay: 6:36.33 on Feb. 21, 2018 at the Big East Championships; new program record
Krecsmar was a four-year letterwinner and three-time Most Valuable Swimmer at Concord. He was a two-time state qualifier and a member of the National Honor Society.
“I had an awesome experience swimming at Concord for Coach Tom Johnson, but there is a big difference between high school swimming and college swimming,” Krecsmar said. “In college, there are more guys in the team that buy into the team concept. You don’t always see that in high school.
“Coach was a big believer in aerobic training. He prepared me well for college swimming. Some of the hardest training sessions I ever went through were with him at Concord.”
Krecsmar graduated from Villanova with a degree in chemical engineering.
“The reason I went for the chemical engineering degree is it lets you deal with things on a much larger scale,” he added.
