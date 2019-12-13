GOSHEN — Glendive, Montana, is a long way from Howe, Indiana, but Ashya Klopfenstein seems to be making the adjustment rather well, especially in her women’s college basketball career.
The Westview High School graduate, playing for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers, was recently named the Player of the Week in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference. Klopfenstein scored 20 points to go with 28 rebounds four steals and three assists as the team posted a 1-1 record. She shot 53 percent from the field.
The Buccaneers are 6-6 so far this season.
Klopfenstein has appeared in eight games (seven starts) averaging 22.1 minutes and 8.5 points per game. She is 29-of-59 (49.2 percent) from the field and 10-of-14 (71.4) from the free-throw line. She has 62 rebounds, 29 steals, 13 blocks and 12 assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Senior Grace Hales (Westview) scored the first five points of the game for the Valparaiso Crusaders in a 78-58 win over Detroit Mercy. Hales scored a game-high 17 points as the Crusaders won their third straight game to improve to 4-3 on the season.
•The Bethel Pilots dropped a 106-72 decision to No. 15 Taylor. Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) had 10 points, freshman Sierra Miller (Northridge) three points and a rebound and freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) two points, a rebound and four assists for the Pilots.
•Junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) had two points, three rebounds and four assists for the Indiana University South Bend Titans in a 79-44 win over St. Mary’s.
•Freshman Neely Trenshaw (NorthWood) had appeared in six games (three starts) for the Earlham Quakers (2-4). In her most recent contest, she had a rebound and a steal in 15 minutes of action as the Quakers notched a 60-57 win over Mt. St. Joseph.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Rockford University junior guard Brandon Emerick (Concord) has been voted the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference men’s basketball player of the week. Emerick becomes the first RU men’s basketball player to receive a NACC weekly award this season, and it is also the first time in his career that he has been named the conference’s player of the week.
Emerick helped lead the Regents to a 2-0 record in NACC play last week. He opened with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, to go with five rebounds, five assists and a career-high eight steals in Rockford’s 87-80 win over Marian. Emerick followed that up with a career-high 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including making a career-high seven 3-pointers, six assists, four steals and three rebounds in a 101-93 victory over Aurora. For the week, Emerick averaged 23.5 points on 65.4 percent shooting from the floor and 68.8 from beyond the arc. He also averaged 6.0 steals, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
•The Taylor Trojans dropped a 94-87 Crossroads League decision to the Bethel Pilots in Mishawaka. Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) had seven points, two rebounds a steal and four assists for the Trojans.
•Freshman Elijah Hales (Westview) tossed in 11 points for the DePauw Tigers in an 80-67 win over Oberlin.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The No. 14 seeded Purdue Boilermakers dropped a 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17 decision to top-seeded Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA National Championship tournament Friday afternoon in Waco, Texas. Freshman defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn (West Noble) played in all four sets, recording three digs for the Boilermakers.
Purdue finishes the season with a 24-8 record. Baylor is 28-1.
•Junior outside hitter Marci Miller (Northridge) has been named to the second team of the NAIA All-American squad. Miller recorded a team-high 427 kills for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats. She went over the 1,000-mark for her career.
The Wildcats posted a 38-3 record this season, making the NAIA National Championship quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Senior Stephen Krecsmar (Concord) finished first in the 50 freestyle (21.61) and second in the 100 free (47.67) for the Villanova Wildcats in a 172-126 victory over La Salle. Krecsmar teamed with senior Andrew Kelley, junior Mishko Prikasky and senior Justin Cucchi for a win in the 200 medley relay (1:34.60) and with freshman Ryan Maher, classmate Nick Fiddler and junior Jordan Fetterman for a second in the 200 free relay (1:27.95).
•Freshman Ben Housand (Concord) place 10th in both the 100 breaststroke (1:07.39) and 100 butterfly (1:03.52) for the Bethel Pilots in a 176-83 loss to Olivet Nazarene at the Elkhart Aquatics Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.