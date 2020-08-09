GOSHEN — Since the 2014 season, Indiana Wesleyan women’s volleyball coach Candace Moats has been blessed to have a Miller on her Wildcats roster.
The extraordinarily talented Miller sisters — Morgan, Kelly and Marci — are the daughters of Lance and Jill (Troyer) Miller of Goshen.
All three of the Miller sisters are graduates of Northridge High School.
“I loved it,” Moats said about having the three sisters in her program. “The Miller family is a joy. Lance and Jill are tremendous supporters of our program with their encouragement and involvement with tournament details and communication with parents.”
Kelly can’t quite believe her career is over.
“It’s crazy how fast the four years went by,” she said. “I loved it. The friendships and relationships I made were great. It’s good to be done but I am going to miss it. I love volleyball. Some play for the scholarship, but I find pure joy in playing.”
It only takes one glance at the season records to see the accomplishments since the oldest Miller sister Morgan arrived at IWU in Marion. The Wildcats have posted an impressive record of 194-49 (.798 winning percentage) including a noteworthy 98-10 (.907) in the Crossroads League. Additionally, the Millers have taken the Wildcats to five appearances in the NAIA National Championship tournament and an NCCAA National Championship in 2015.
“Morgan (Miller) Yoder made a tremendous impact on our program and then adding Kelly a year later raised the level again,” Moats said. “The most fun was when all three sisters played together when Marci entered the program. Kelly and Marci were our outside hitters on the left and Morgan was our outside hitter on the right. Everyone we played would often say, ‘How many Millers are there? Hopefully, this is the last one (speaking of Marci).’”
The bad news for Moats is Marci is the last of the Miller siblings. The good news is Marci has one more season left at Indiana Wesleyan.
“I always had a sister on the team while being at Wesleyan,” Kelly said. “Morgan was there at the start to show me the ropes.”
Morgan had a hand in Kelly ending up in Marion.
“I was debating between Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor University,” Kelley said. “When Morgan committed to Wesleyan I went to some of her matches. I knew it was a Christian school. I knew I wanted to be at a Christian school. I definitely felt drawn to Indiana Wesleyan. I prayed about the decision because choosing a college is a big decision. I genuinely felt like Wesleyan was the place I was supposed to be.”
Morgan, who was a four-time All-CL first-team selection, finished her IWU career with 1,576 kills, 264 blocks (41 solo) and 539 digs. Marci, who was an NAIA All-American second-team selection in 2019, enters her senior year for the Wildcats with 1,014 kills, 233 blocks (15 solo) and 252 digs.
“Morgan, Marci and I love playing volleyball together,” Kelly said. “We ended up becoming closer by playing volleyball together in college.”
Kelly was a key factor as the Wildcats posted a sparkling 38-3 record in the 2019 season, including 17-1 in the CL. She recorded 402 kills, 21 blocks (five solo) and 240 digs.
“Kelly’s athleticism greatly added to the high level of the Indiana Wesleyan program. Her jumping ability allowed her to hit the ball at a high reach and make shots that scored,” Moats said “She also had a huge block making it hard for our opponents to score on the right-side. However, it was her leadership and wisdom that also added to our program. Kelly was the glue to her teammates, listening to them, guiding them through their struggles and encouraging them on the court. She will be missed in a lot of ways.”
The Wildcats qualified for the 2019 NAIA Nationals, winning two out of three games to advance out of pool play for the first time in program history. The season ended in a 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 30-32, 15-13 loss to Viterbo (Wisconsin) in the tournament quarterfinals.
“We had a really good combination of players and some strong leadership,” Kelly said.
Two victories Kelly was especially proud of during the 2019 season were a 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12 triumph at Marian in the championship of the CL tournament and a 25-16, 25,16, 25-19 win over the Knights during the regular season. Those were the only two losses for the Knights during the season as they went on to win the NAIA National Championship.
Riley (Troyer) Anderson (Fairfield High School graduate) filled in as the acting head coach while Coach Pritchard was away on maternity leave. In those matches, she guided Marian to a perfect 16-0 record, including a win over Wesleyan.
“Knowing we beat the National Championships twice was really exciting,” Kelly said. “It was an all-out fight in the conference championship but we ended up coming out on top.
“Riley was a senior in high school when I was a freshman. We did play together on some club teams,” Kelly said.
Moats has enjoyed Kelly’s time in her program and she is one player the veteran coach is going to miss.
“Kelly is a quiet woman who is wise, disciplined, cares for others always before she considers herself. She was a rock for me personally as she would stay poised in all situations, help manage emotions, and would often give me support when needed with the team,” the coach said.
Kelly talked about how she would want her IWU teammates to remember her in the future.
“I would definitely like for them to think of me as a servant leader,” she said. “One of our goals on the team was for opposing teams not to know who our seniors were. From the seniors on down we all took our turns carrying the equipment.”
Kelly married Collin Barker in June. He was the Director of Operations for the IWU men’s basketball team. The couple has moved to Goshen and Kelly is a second-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.
