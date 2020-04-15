GOSHEN — Grand Valley State senior Mikayla Karasek made the most of her limited opportunity at the 2020 NCAA DII Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
The Elkhart Central High School graduate competed in the three-meter diving, one of the events on the first day of competition before the rest of the meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karasek was in fifth place heading into the finals before she climbed into first, finishing with a score of 473.50 points.
Her effort earned her a spot on the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-American Team. She also earned All-American status in one-meter diving, and was one of 17 Laker swimmers to earn the All-American honors.
Karasek was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Association Diver of the Year Award winner after placing first in the one-meter event (449.10 points) and third in three-meter (433.35).
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Trine University sophomore Stephanie Hartpence (Concord) teamed with sophomore Chloe Brittain, junior Evie Bultemeyer and freshman Amira Faulkner to win the 4 x 400 relay (4:08.08) in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championships at Trine. Hartpence finished sixth in the high jump (4-7 3/4) and ninth in the 200 (27.68).
Senior Andrea Hager (Fairfield) was fifth in the weight throw (47-3 1/2) for the Thunder.
•Manchester freshman Hannah Brubaker (NorthWood) finished ninth in the mile (5:47.85) in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute.
Senior Mallory Fletcher (Northridge) was sixth in the weight throw (13.10 meters) and sophomore Dinah Gilbert (Elkhart Memorial) third in the 5,000 meters (19:44.20) for the Spartans in the Fred Wilt Invitational at Anderson University.
Senior Kaitlyn Kennedy (Wawasee) and freshman Brandi Smith (Goshen) were also on the roster.
MEN’S TRACK
•Marian University freshman Isaiah Tipping (Wawasee) placed eighth in the weight throw (48-1 1/4) in the Crossroads League Indoor Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University.
•Freshman Kyran Pearson (Elkhart Central) finished fourth in the 400 (50.52) for the Trine Thunder in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championships at Trine. Pearson teamed with senior Jacob Root, freshman Jake Gladieux and sophomore Josh Davis for second place in the 4 x 400 relay (3:26.11).
•Rose-Hulman junior Mickey Holtz (Elkhart Central) placed sixth in the pole vault (12-7 1/2) at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Rose-Hulman.
BASEBALL
•Junior shortstop Michael Pinarski (Goshen) had a .304 batting average (7-of-23) with two doubles and a triple for the Manchester Spartans (2-5). He scored six runs and drove in three. Pinarski handled 40 chances in the field with 10 putouts, 27 assists and three errors for a .925 fielding percentage.
Sophomore pitcher Tyler Colpitts (Goshen) and freshman hurler Trevor Bottom (Jimtown) were also on the Spartans’ roster.
•Pitcher Hunter Frost (Lakeland) started one game for the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Cougars. He hurled three innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out three and walking two.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Sophomore Camille Lozier (Concord) notched a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles and freshman Eva Morales (Elkhart Memorial) a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 3 for the Trine Thunder in an 8-1 win over Concordia-Moorhead at the USTA Tennis Center in Orlando, Florida.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Freshman Aaron Streit (Fairfield) posted a 4-4 singles record and a 6-2 doubles mark for the Trine State Thunder. He was 1-3 at No. 1 singles and 3-1 at No. 3. All of his doubles matches were with senior Jacob Weiss at No. 2.
Freshman Eric Gabby (Fairfield) was also on the Thunder roster.
MEN’S LACROSSE
•Senior defender Jordan Reyes (Concord) was credited with one shot for the Indiana Tech Warriors that finished with a 3-1 record.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Neely Trenshaw (NorthWood) appeared in 26 games (15 starts) for the Earlham Quakers that finished with an 8-18 overall record, 7-11 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. She averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
•Sophomore Sierra Peete (Elkhart Memorial) had 17 points, four rebounds and three steals for the IU Kokomo Cougars in a 106-72 loss to Ohio Christian University in the semifinals of the Rover State Conference tournament.
The Cougars finished 17-13 overall, 8-8 in the RSC.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Sophomore right side-outside hitter Emma Jarrett (Elkhart Memorial) appeared in five matches, recording two kills for the Indiana Tech Warriors (26-10 overall, 13-7 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.