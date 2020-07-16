GOSHEN — Michael Johnson was a key contributor during his freshman men’s basketball season for the Culver-Stockton Wildcats.
The Concord High School graduate averaged 9.2 points per game, starting 13 of the 27 games he played in. He averaged 20.7 minutes per game.
The NAIA school located in Canton, Missouri, finished with a 5-23 overall record, 4-20 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Johnson shot 41.4 percent from the field (92-of-222) including 30.1 (28-of-93) from 3-point range. He was at 78.7 percent (37-of-47) from the free-throw line. He had totals of 95 rebounds (26 offensive), 17 blocked shots, 15 assists and six steals.
Johnson was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with a career-high 19 points in a 97-64 loss at Mount Mercy in Iowa and 16 points in a 108-72 loss at William Penn, also in Iowa.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Indiana Wesleyan junior Kyle Mangas (Warsaw) has been named the Crossroads League Male Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season. He averaged 27.5 points per game in CL contests this season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Mangas has already been named the NAIA National Player of the Year and the Small College Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
He led the Wildcats to a 29-4 overall record, giving the program its eighth straight season with 25 or more wins.
“Kyle represents the best of the Crossroads League,” said Wesleyan men’s basketball coach Greg Tonagel in a statement on the school’s web site. “He continues to demonstrate not only on-court success but off-court success as well. He is a person of high character, strong in his faith, and he is constantly in pursuit of making those around him better.”
MANCHESTER UNIVERSITY
•Junior Isaac Miller (Fairfield) of the men’s tennis and sophomore Dinah Gilbert (Elkhart Memorial) of the women’s track and field team were among the 18 student-athletes at Manchester named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Academic team for the spring season.
To be eligible selections must have at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA and are varsity athletes. The student-athlete must have completed the equivalent of a full academic year and must be a full-time enrolled student at the institution to be eligible for the Academic All-Conference award.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
•A grand total of 720 student-athletes have been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Crossroads League team.
Indiana Wesleyan led all 10 Crossroads League institutions with 121 Academic All-CL award recipients, followed by 89 from Spring Arbor and 80 from Taylor.
In order to be eligible for Academic All-Crossroads League recognition, a student-athlete must have reached junior status academically with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher at the conclusion of the spring semester and must have been nominated by their institution.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
•Representing the Maple Leafs were sophomore Ashley Arroyo (Goshen) in women’s tennis, senior Evan Beck (Goshen) in men’s tennis, junior Taylor Eash (Westview) in women’s volleyball, senior Amanda Heckaman (NorthWood) in women’s soccer, junior Elsie Koop Liechty (Goshen) in women’s tennis, sophomore Haylee Pennington (NorthWood) in women’s volleyball, junior Ariana Perez Diener (Goshen) in women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field, senior Luke Rush (Goshen) in men’s tennis, senior Annelise Wiebe (Goshen) in women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field and sophomore Solomon Wiebe-Powell (Elkhart Central) in men’s cross country and men’s indoor track and field.
BETHEL UNIVERSITY
•The Pilot choices were junior Karis Brewer (Westview), senior Molly Campbell (Northridge) in women’s cross country and women’s track and field, sophomore Kent Eagleson (Westview) in men’s cross country and men’s indoor track and field, Taylor Freedline (Elkhart Memorial) in women’s tennis, Jakob Maxwell (Elkhart Christian Academy) in men’s indoor track and field, senior Anna Niesen (Concord) in women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field, junior Tyler Schwartz (Concord) in men’s cross country and men’s indoor track and field, senior Vanessa Steiner (Concord) in women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field and junior Ben Zuercher (Northridge) in men’s indoor track and field.
HUNTINGTON
The Foresters had junior Justin Ayres (Northridge) in men’s cross country and men’s indoor track and field, junior Nicole Flickinger (NorthWood) in women’s volleyball, Bailey O’Dell (Northridge) in women’s soccer and senior Andrew Yoder (Westview) in men’s basketball.
INDIANA WESLEYAN
•Indiana Wesleyan had junior Garrett McKee (Elkhart Christian Academy) in men’s indoor track and field, junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) in men’s cross country and men’s indoor track and field, junior Marci Miller (Northridge) in women’s volleyball, senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) in women’s volleyball, senior Derek Parker (NorthWood) in men’s indoor track and field and sophomore Erica Stutsman (NorthWood) in women’s cross country and women’s indoor track and field.
OTHERS
•Selected from Saint Francis was junior Brey Baltazar (Northridge) in women’s soccer, representing Grace College were junior Houston Haney (Westview) in baseball and junior Brady Willard (Fairfield) in men’s indoor track and field, Spring Arbor had junior Vincent Herschberger (NorthWood) in baseball and Taylor representatives were senior Andrew Kennedy (Northridge) in baseball and junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) in men’s basketball.
