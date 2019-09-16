GOSHEN — The Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team is off a 6-0 start on the 2019 season, and freshman Aniya Hartzler is playing a key role in the Spartans’ success.
The Goshen High School graduate has appeared in all six games (two starts). She is tied with senior Kimberly Chen for third place on the Spartans’ scoring list with 10 points. Sophomore Anika Washburn leads with 13 points and classmate Christina Hickson is second at 12.
The Spartans are ranked No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches top 25. It’s the first time the program has cracked the top 25 since the 2015 season. The 6-0 record is the NCAA D-III program’s best since 2002.
It didn’t take Hartzler long to make her presence known on the pitch, scoring the first goal of her collegiate career in her very first game. Hartzler scored in the 52nd minute of a 4-0 win over Oberlin on Aug. 30.
Hartzler’s next goal came in an 8-0 win over Fredonia. She then had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Hiram. Her fourth goal of the season came in the 42nd minute, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead on the way to a 3-0 win over Penn St.-Behrend. She also was credited with an assist in a 4-0 win over Albion.
Case Western is located in Cleveland.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Freshman Veronica Ocampo (Elkhart Memorial) has scored a goal and assisted on another for the Trine University Thunder. Her first goal was a game-winner in the 84th minute of the season opener against Franklin. Her assist was in a 4-0 win over Baldwin Wallace.
MEN’S SOCCER
•Junior Nathan Blyly (Northridge) was credited with an assist on a goal by freshman Jalen Rice-Lott in the 23rd minute for the Marian University Knights in a 3-1 win over Siena Heights.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Sophomore Camille Lozier (Concord) and freshman Eva Morales (Elkhart Memorial) are members of the Trine University Thunder. Lozier has an 0-2 record at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and 0-2 at No. 3 doubles. Morales is 0-2 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and 0-2 at No. 2 doubles.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Freshman Aaron Streit (Fairfield) accounted for two of the points for the Trine University Thunder in a 9-0 sweep of the Anderson Ravens. Streit was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles and he teamed with senior Jacob Weiss fro an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Freshman Eric Gaby (Fairfield) and classmate Ben Toole (Fairfield) are also on the Thunder roster.
•Junior Isaac Miller (Fairfield) has been tabbed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week after going 2-1 at No. 1 singles and 1-0 at No. 2 doubles for the Manchester Spartans. Miller won singles matches against Trine and Olivet and a doubles match with Olivet.
•Junior Will Boyer (Concord) was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles and teamed with senior Max Ismoilov for a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles as the Marian University Knights won 7-0 over Mount Vernon.
FOOTBALL
•Freshman Bronson Yoder (NorthWood) returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown for the William & Mary Tribe in a 38-10 win over Colgate. A field goal by Colgate at 7:16 of the third period cut the Tribe’s lead to 17-10 before Yoder’s TD that earned him a share of the Colonial Athletic Association co-Special Teams Player of the Week honor with Shamari Wingard of Elon.
Yoder’s return TD was the first for the Tribe since an 89-yard return by Devonte Desmon in 2015.
Yoder has returned five kicks for 202 yards (40.4 average).
•Sophomore place-kicker Lucas Garza (Wawasee) successfully booted all five of his PAT tries for the Trine University Thunder in a 35-20 win over Bluffton. Garza is 10-of-10 on PATs so far this season.
There are several other local players on the Trine roster. Juniors are offensive lineman Chance Wilson (Concord) and quarterback Ross Kirkton (Northridge); sophomores defensive end Hunter Hlutke (Wawasee), wide receiver Desmond Johnson (Elkhart Central), free safety Kaleb Nolan-Hardin (Elkhart Central) and linebacker Jacob Yoder (Concord) and freshmen offensive lineman Brandon Chavez (Goshen) and wide receiver Kyran Pearson (Elkhart Central).
•Senior defensive lineman Reid Kammerdiener (Fairfield) has a tackle and an assist for the Manchester Spartans.
•The University of Indianapolis Greyhounds are 2-0 to begin the season with wins over Ashland 24-9 and Hillsdale 48-21. Redshirt junior defensive back Mitch Dewitt (Fairfield) had been credited with four tackles, seven assists and a forced fumble and redshirt senior Jacob Schmatz (Mishawaka) a tackle and six assists for the Greyhounds.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Junior Stacy Dibley (Elkhart Central) was the fifth runner for Trine University and the 123rd overall finished in a time of 24:49.4 at the Knight Invitational hosted by Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Thunder placed 11th out of 24 squads in the team standings.
VOLLEYBALL
•Freshman outside hitter De’Janea Johnson (Elkhart Memorial) had played in four sets, recoding two kills, for the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds that are off to a 6-1 start.
