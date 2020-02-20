GOSHEN — Franklin College junior August Hartzell won two individual events as the Grizzlies captured the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s swimming and diving title at the Vigo County Aquatics Complex in Terre Haute.
It was the third consecutive season for the Franklin women to win the HCAC and the second for the school to sweep both the men’s and women’s championships.
The Northridge High School graduate took the top spot in both the 400 individual medley (4:40.29) and the 200 breaststroke (2:25.88) to earn All-HCAC first team honors.
Hartzell teamed with freshman Kyra Skeens, junior Livie Walther and freshman Caileigh McCafferty to win the 800 free relay (7:58.06) and with freshman Sami Hinkleman, Walther and Skeens for seventh in the 200 free relay (1:41.22)
Hartzell also finished second in the 200 IM (2:10.92).
Freshman Janelle Burbrink placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.82), sixth in the 200 back (2:18.10) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (101.86) for the Grizzlies.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Sara Troyer (Northridge) placed first in both the three-meter diving (316.50 points) and the one-meter diving (293.55) for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 181-172 Big Ten loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Junior Lauren Boone (Concord) finished fourth in three-meter diving (252.37) for the Scarlet Knights.
•Grand Valley State senior Mikayla Karasek (Elkhart Central) tallied a pair of first-place honors and hit two NCAA Championship qualifying marks at the 2020 GVSU Diving Invitational. Karasek recorded a score of 489.20 on the one-meter board and a score of 478.35 on the three-meter board.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Anderson junior Kris Keller (Northridge) set two school records as the Ravens finished third in the team standings at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships at the Vigo County Aquatics Complex in Terre Haute. Keller established Anderson records with a ninth-pace effort in the 200 butterfly (2:03.51) and an 11th-place in the 1,650 freestyle (18:26.14). His time in the 1,650 shattered the previous mark by 17.74 seconds. He also finished 11th in the 500 free (5:08.55).
Keller teamed with junior Bryce Holt, sophomore Evan Krop and freshman Noah Schoffer for a fourth in the 400 free relay (7:25.18); freshman Alex Cubellis, freshman David Lange and senior Andrew Taflinger for an ninth in the 400 medley relay (3:47.65) and with Cubellis, junior Wil Lashbrook and Taflinger for a 10th in the 400 free relay (3:25.30).
•Senior Stephen Krecsmar (Concord) was third in both the 50 freestyle (21.17) and 100 butterfly (51.23) for the Villanova Wildcats in a 180-79 loss to Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.
•Senior Jeremy Burbrink (Northridge) placed 49th on the 100 butterfly (53.18) and senior Jesse Drake (Northridge) 51st in the 200 individual medley (2:01.98) for the Lewis Flyers in the Great Lakes Valley Conference championships at the Crawfordsville High School Aquatic Center.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Grand Valley State Lakers are currently 23-2 overall, 15-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Lakers are ranked No. 3 in the Midwest Region in NCAA DII.
Grand Valley posted a 67-51 win over NorthWood University. Sophomore Brooke McKinley (Northridge) had three points and an assist for the winners.
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) scored seven points to go with two rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in an 88-64 loss to UT Martin. The Panthers are 15-10 overall, 9-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
•Freshman Alexa Porter (Concord) grabbed a pair of rebounds for the Trine Thunder in a 94-44 win over Kalamazoo.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) totaled 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Rockford Regents in a 103-89 loss to Lakeland University in a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference contest. Emerick had 10 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in a 99-93 loss to the Edgewood Eagles. The Regents are 11-13 overall, 9-10 in the NACC.
•Senior Langston Johnson (Elkhart Central) tallied 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Trine Thunder in a 66-62 loss to Albion in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
•The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats defeated the Grace College Lancers, 110-94, to win the program’s 11th Crossroads League regular season title in the last 15 seasons. Sophomore Luke Stephens (Fairfield) scored a point for the winners.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK
•Sophomore Chris Sanchez finished 23rd in the 3,000 meters (10:15.15) for the Trine Thunder in the DePauw Invitational.
