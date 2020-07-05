VALPARAISO — Four years ago, when Grace Hales was making her college selection, being close to home was not high on the list of things she was looking for.
“I have always been a pretty independent person. So I was talking to schools all over the place,” the 2016 Westview High School graduate said.
Hales ended up signing with the Valparaiso Crusaders following an outstanding prep career as she tossed in 1,600 points in leading the Warriors to an 81-23 record in her four seasons.
Grace is the daughter of Ross and Candace Hales. Her father has been a basketball coach at several area schools, most recently as a varsity assistant for Rob Yoder at Westview.
“I didn’t realize at the time how important it would be to me to have my parents and my grandparents at my games,” she said. “It worked out having my parents close. My car broke down once and dad was able to drive over and get it running.
“Dad didn’t coach this year. He made it to every game, even the road ones,” Grace said.
It was a hectic year for the parents as Grace’s younger brother was a freshman on the men’s basketball team at DePauw University.
“Dad even made it to some of Elijah’s games this year,” she said. “When dates conflicted dad would come to my game and mom would go to Elijah’s game. It worked out.”
Ross will have a keepsake from Grace’s collegiate career.
“Last year for Christmas I started an album for him of all the different venues we visited,” Grace said. “I had someone take a picture of the two of us at each venue.
“This was an awesome year for dad as we also had a good team.”
The Crusaders posted a 17-12 record (9-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference) before the season ended abruptly March 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a crazy way for the season to end. We were practicing when the call came through that the season was over,” Grace said. “We didn’t get to play the conference tournament. This would have been the first year we would have had a bye.”
Valparaiso was a 69-58 winner over Southern Illinois, in Carbondale, Illinois, in her final collegiate game. Hales scored 15 points in 34 minutes of playing time. She made 5-of-6 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, and she was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Grace averaged 12.2 points per game this season to lead the Crusaders in scoring.
“I have always been a role player, doing whatever the coach needed me to do,” she said. “This year the team needed me to be a scorer. Scoring the most points has never been a goal of mine. My goals have always been things like leading the team in 3-point field goal percentage or in free throw percentage.”
Besides leading the Crusaders in scoring, Grace topped the team in field goal percentage at 50.4 (69-of-137), 3-point field goal percentage at 51.9 (41-of-79) and was second in free throw percentage with 85.4 (41-of-48).
“At first I wasn’t sure about playing at an NCAA Division I program, but after visiting Valpo I told my parents that is where I wanted to go. I even told them it didn’t matter how much playing time I got,” she said.
Her freshman season, Grace averaged 5.5 points per game in a reserve role, starting just one of the 31 games she appeared in. As a sophomore, she averaged 8.0 ppg, again making one start in 31 appearances. She moved in the starting lineup as junior with 27 starts in 32 games averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 31.6 minutes per contest.
“The biggest change in my career was my confidence level,” she said. “By the time my senior year came around, I really felt the team needed me to be in more of a scoring role so that I what I tried to do.”
This past season was coach Mary Evans' second at the school after spending the previous five campaigns as an assistant at Ohio University.
“The best word to describe Grace is consistent. For the two years that I was able to coach her she showed up every day and our team got the same energy and effort no matter what her day was like,” Evans said. “She is one of the most consistent players that I have ever coached as far as production as well. She played the game with a calm demeanor and never got too high or too low.”
Grace finished her career tied for second place on the all-time games played list for the Crusaders with Meredith Hamlet (2015-19) at 123 games. Kathryn Knoester (2000-04) is the leader at 125. Grace is 12th in career scoring with 1,123 points and ninth in free throws made (238). Her free-throw percentage of 85.9 (238-of-277) is second behind Dani Franklin (2014-17) at 87.0%. From beyond the arc, she is eighth in treys made (167), seventh in attempts (439) and third in percentage (38.0).
“Grace’s ability to shoot the ball was probably her biggest strength,” Evans said. “I honestly always thought the ball was going in when she shot it. She really helped create space for her teammates with her ability to shoot.
“I think her senior year she really added playing off her shot fake and was able to attack the basket as well which kept opposing defenses honest. I think her maturity, leadership, and ability to make shots is what our program will miss the most.”
Evans was impressed by the leadership skills Grace displayed.
“Grace was a fantastic leader for our team. She always led by example,” Evans said. “She is a tremendous worker and student and our young players really looked up to her. People are drawn to her personality as well. She also did a nice job of calming players down on the court when things started to go south. She became more and more comfortable being more vocal as a leader in her senior year.”
The numbers Grace put up and her on- and off-the-court leadership skills will be her legacy at the school.
“This group of seniors that just graduated is the foundation of where this program is going. They all came to Valpo to try and leave the program better than it was when they got here,” Evans explained. “They have worked really hard over the last two years to build a culture of competitiveness and winning and I think that they have done that. They were instrumental in developing our Valpo Women’s Basketball Core Values that will forever guide the direction of this program. I am really excited I had the opportunity to coach and work with Grace and all of her classmates.”
Grace also excelled in the classroom, completing her Communication and Public Relations Degree in three years. She finished her first year of graduate school last year and will return to the school this year to finish graduate school as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball team.
“We do a lot of summer classes due to the basketball schedule,” Grace said. “My goal is to work in an Athletic Department in either social media or public relations. I have already done an internship in the Sports Information Department.”
Since the Crusaders played most of their season, the players were not offered the opportunity to come back for another season like competitors in spring sports were.
Grace is working this summer for the YMCA in Valparaiso.
