GOSHEN — Senior Grace Hales was the leading scorer at 12.2 points per game for the Valparaiso Crusaders women’s basketball team that finished with a 17-12 overall record, 9-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The season ended before the MVC tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Westview High School graduate was an honorable mention selection to the All-MVC team.
Hales graduated in August 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and currently has a 4.0 GPA in the sports media master’s program.
Hales has received the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award and has been named to the MVC Academic Honor Roll each of Valparaiso’s first two years in the conference.
Hales started all 29 games this season, averaging 31.2 minutes per contest. Hales shot 48.7 percent on all fields goals (113-of-232) and 43.4 (56-of-129) from 3-point range. At the free-throw line she was at 89.0 (73-of-82). Hales had a total of 87 rebounds, 25 steals and 12 assists.
She completed her career with 1.123 points (12th in program history) and 167 made 3-pointers (eighth best).
Hales bumped NorthWood graduate Megan (Newcomer) Shaff out of the Top Ten in treys made. Shaff swished 135 ‘3s’ from 1996-2000.
Hales finished with an impressive career percentage of 85.9 (238-of-277) at the charity stripe. Her percentage is second in program history behind Dani Franklin at 87.0 (260-of-299) from 2014-17.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Elijah Hales (Westview) averaged 7.6 points per game as the DePauw Tigers finished with a 14-12 overall record, 11-7 in the North Coast Athletic Conference. He appeared in all 26 games (22 starts), playing an average of 23.7 minutes per contest. He was 68-of-148 (45.9 percent) from the field, including 42-of-100 (42.0) from 3-point range. He was 19-of-22 (90.5) from the free-throw line. Hales had totals of 60 rebounds, 20 assists and three steals.
SOFTBALL
•Freshman outfielder Meghan Bontrager (Northridge) played in 14 games for the Lewis University Flyers that ended the season with a 13-6 record. She batted .161 (5-of-31) with two doubles and three RBI. She posted a .882 fielding percentage with 14 putouts, an assist and two errors.
•The Grace College Lancers ended the season with a 4-11 record. Freshman Ashley Beckler (Northridge) pitched in six games. She had eight strikeouts and seven walks in 15 1/3 innings. Freshman Taylor Graber (Fairfield) scored three runs and had a stolen base and sophomore Caroline Kitchen (Elkhart Christian Academy) two steals.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Rutgers University junior Lauren Boone (Concord) placed 20th in platform diving (179.90 points) in the NCAA Zone Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Senior Stephen Krecsmar (Concord) earned All-Big East Honors in the 800 freestyle relay and the 50 free for the Villanova Wildcats. He placed second in the 50 freestyle (20.54) and teamed with freshman Jake McIntyre, senior Noah Chernik and classmate Justin Cucchi for the relay win in the Big East Championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow, New York.
During his career he had best times of 20.46 in the 50 free at the 2019 Big East Championships, 45.64 in the 100 free in the 2018 Brown Invitational, 1.41.20 in the 200 free in the 2017 Big East Championships and 48.63 in the 100 butterfly in the 2018 Big East Championships. He swam on three relays that set school records in the 400 medley (3:14.70), 200 free (1:20.78) and 800 free (6:36.33).
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Goshen College junior Suzette Rodriguez finished in a tie for 16th place in the 20-pound weight throw with a toss of 52-11 at the NAIA indoor national track and field championships at South Dakota State University.
MEN’S TRACK
•Goshen College junior Jacob Gerber (Goshen) set a school record in the 35-pound weight throw at the NAIA indoor national track and field championships at South Dakota State University. He surpassed his personal best on his second throw with a distance of 56-0 3/4 and later broke Matthew Webster record from 2011 (56-6 3/4) with a toss of 56-10. Gerber placed second in his flight and 10th overall, one place from advancing to the final and two away from All-American status. He ended up 12 spots ahead of his seed.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
•Sophomore Carlie Johnson (Concord) assisted on a goal at 12:59 and scored a goal at 7:16 of the first period for the Bethel University Pilots in a 16-10 win over Asbury University. She recorded a goal at 4:55 of the first period in a 17-12 loss at Alma College.
•Sophomore Meghan Cawood (Northridge) scored four goals for the Kent State University Golden Flashes that were off to an 0-6 start. She had a goal at 6:05 of the first period in a 25-8 loss to the University of Cincinnati, one at 1:45 of the first period in an 18-9 loss to Butler University, one at 20:10 of the second period in a 15-7 loss to St. Bonaventure and on at 19:23 of the second in an 18-7 loss to Robert Morris.
BASEBALL
•The Grace College Lancers were off to a 6-10 overall start, 1-3 in the Crossroads League. Junior Houston Haney (Westview) had a .294 batting average (5-of-17) with two doubles, five runs and seven RBI. He had a 1-2 record on the mound with a 3.46 earned run average. He had 22 strikeouts and three walks in 26 innings of work. Junior Jaron Mullet (NorthWood) had a .269 batting average (7-of-26) with two doubles, seven runs and an RBI. Freshman Hunter Schumacher (Northridge) had an 0-1 pitching record with nine strikeouts and no walks in7 2/3 innings.
Sophomore Philip Wertz (Goshen) is also on the roster.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs compiled a 15-6 overall record, 3-3 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. Freshman defensive specialist Brayton Yoder (NorthWood) recorded two kills, 13 setting assists and 74 digs; junior opposite hitter Joel Plank (Bethany Christian) three kills and junior Will Gaby (Goshen) a kill, a block and a blocking assist.
