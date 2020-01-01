GOSHEN — Two former area high school girls basketball players squared off recently on the hardwood at the collegiate level when the Valparaiso Crusaders and the Eastern Illinois Panthers met at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois.
Senior Grace Hales (Westview High School graduate) poured in a career-high 25 points for the Crusaders in a 78-66 win over the Panthers. Her previous high was 21 points on four occasions.
She had seven points in the first period and 15 by halftime as the Crusaders opened a 44-32 lead by intermission.
Hales was 7-of-13 from the field (4-of-8 from 3-point range) and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. She also had eight rebounds and an assist in 39 minutes of playing time.
Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) had two points and four rebounds for Eastern Illinois.
The Crusaders are 8-3 on the season and the Panthers 6-5.
Valparaiso was undefeated in December. It was the third time in program history the Crusaders were perfect in a month, jointing February 2002 (7-0) and January 1998 (8-0).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Bethel Pilots (6-9) dropped an 85-54 decision to St. Francis (Illinois). Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) had 10 points, two assists and a steal for the Pilots; freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) five points, two rebounds and an assist and freshman Sierra Miller (Northridge) a point.
•The Huntington Foresters posted a 62-39 win over Indiana University Northwest to improve to 13-2. Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) had a rebound, two assists and two steals for the winners.
•Freshman Alexa Porter (Concord) tallied two points, a rebound and a steal for the Trine Thunder in a 76-56 win over Hanover.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) netted five points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made five steals and dished out two assists for the Taylor Trojans in a 77-74 loss to Webber International.
•The Grace College Lancers defeated Ohio Christian 93-66 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) dished out seven assists for the Lancers to go with five points and four rebounds.
•Senior Langston Johnson dished out a game and season-high eight assists for the Trine Thunder in an 85-68 win over Concordia Chicago. Johnson scored three points and grabbed six rebounds.
WOMEN’S BOWLING
•Bethel senior Kali Hillard (Elkhart Memorial) finished in 26th place among the individuals with a 786 total in the Cornerstone Classic. Hillard had a high game of 183. Bethel finished 12th out of 13 teams.
•Junior Tori Smith (Elkhart Memorial) placed 44th among the individual;s with a score of 783 as the Indiana Tech Warriors won the Leigh Valley Collegiate Classic.
WRESTLING
•The Indiana Tech Warriors posted a 2-1 record in the Warrior Open, defeating Lourdes 39-7, Thomas More 44-5 and losing to Marian 44-18. Freshman Matthew Gimson (Jimtown) competing in the 133-pound weight class recorded a pin in 3:27 in the Lourdes match, one in :30 in the More match and another in 6:11 in the Marian contest. Freshman Conner Gimson (Jimtown) had a pin in 2:09 at 141 pounds in the More match.
FOOTBALL
•The Anderson Ravens finished with a 3-7 overall record, 1-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Freshman Dylan Hepler-Fink (Wawasee) was credited with 16 tackles and seven assists, freshman linebacker Braden Mikel (NorthWood) nine tackles, seven assists and four sacks and freshman linebacker Nic Bontrager (NorthWood) eight tackles, an assist and two fumble recoveries. Hepler-Fink returned five kickoffs for a total of 73 yards.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Junior Caitlin Alwine (Goshen) totaled 419 digs, four kills, 63 setting assists and 15 aces for the Indiana University Northwest Redhawks that finished with a 15-10 overall record, 10-8 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Alwine was named to the second team of the all-CCAC squad.
•Sophomore outside hitter-middle hitter Felicity Bontrager (Fairfield) was credited with 167 kills, 20 setting assists, 21 aces, 154 digs, 16 solo blocks and 36 assisted blocks for the Anderson Ravens. Anderson finished the season with an 8-17 overall record, 2-7 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
•Freshman right side-outside hitter Emma Jarrett (Elkhart Memorial) appeared in six matches, recording two kills, for the Indiana Tech Warriors (26-10 overall. 13-7 in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Freshman Matt Bond (Concord) is among the top five times in four events for the Indianapolis Greyhounds. He is third in the 50 breaststroke (26.11), fourth in the 100 breast (56.65), fourth in the 200 breast (2:05.63) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:57.96).
•The Lewis University Flyers defeated William Jewel 153-109. Senior Jeremy Burbrink (Northridge) placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.78) and senior Jesse Drake (Northridge) sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.20) and ninth in the 50 fly (28.71).
