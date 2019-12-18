GOSHEN — Sophomore Mary Grossman recorded first- and second-place finishes as the Northern Michigan Wildcats won the Calvin College Invitational for women’s swimming and diving.
The Northridge High School graduate won the one-meter diving (434.20 points) and was second in three-meter event (475.65).
The Wildcats finished with 1,994 points for the program’s first-ever team title at the event.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Junior Lauren Boone (Concord) was sixth in the one-meter diving (237.25 points) and seventh in the three-meter diving (247.80) for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Rutgers Swimming and Diving Invitational.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Tyler Overmyer (Northridge) placed 12th in the 100 backstroke (53.61) and junior Matthew VanCoppenolle (Northridge) 19th in the 400 individual medley (4:38.22) and 25th in the 200 IM (2:04.90) for the Saginaw Valley Cardinals in the Wabash Invitational. Overmyer teamed with freshman Juan-Luke Hamilton, sophomore Evan Lundquist and sophomore Amick Kyle for sixth-place efforts in the 200 medley relay (1:35.04) and the 400 medley relay (3:31.90).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Grand Valley State Lakers improved to 9-0 on the season (3-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) with a 82-53 win at Davenport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Sophomore Brooke McKinley (Northridge) scored six points (2-of-3 from 3-point range) for the Lakers.
•The Indiana University South Bend Titans defeated the Bethel Pilots 91-82 as junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) tallied nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for the winners. Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) had 12 points and freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) 10 points and three rebounds for the Pilots.
•Junior Kaylie Warble (West Noble) grabbed five rebounds for the Grace Lancers in a 95-93 upset of NAIA No. 20 ranked Olivet Nazarene. The Lancers improved to 10-2 on the season, which is the best start in school history.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Hank Smith (Elkhart Memorial) scored 14 points and senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) had two points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal for the Grace Lancers in a 77-65 win over the Holy Cross Saints.
•Senior Andrew Yoder (Westview) totaled nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Huntington Foresters in a 77-69 victory over Indiana University Northwest.
•Freshman Elijah Hales (Westview) tossed in 10 points for the DePauw Tigers in a 75-74 loss at Transylvania. Hales made 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. DePauw is 3-6 overall, 1-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
•Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) had eight points, four rebounds and four assists for the Rockford Regents in an 81-67 loss to Edgewood Eagles in Madison, Wisconsin.
•Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) tossed in 19 points for the Taylor Trojans in a 102-55 win over Simmons College of Kentucky. Miranda also had four rebounds, two steals and three assists.
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Junior Suzette Rodriguez (Goshen) has been named the Goshen College Athlete of the Week for the period ending Dec. 15. She earned the honor by placing second in the weight throw with a distance of 52-2 in the Strive For Greatness Invitational hosted by Indiana Tech.
The effort met the qualifying standard for the NAIA indoor national championships, which are slated for March 5-7 in Brookings, South Dakota. It would be the Maple Leaf junior’s second trip to nationals; she finished 22nd in the hammer throw last spring.
MEN’S TRACK
•Sophomore Simon Graber-Miller (Bethany Christian) has been named the Goshen College Athlete of the Week for the period ending Dec. 9. Graber Miller, competing in the Mastodon Opener hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne, established the best high jump ever recorded by a Maple Leaf. he placed second in the event with an effort of 6-8 1/4, breaking his own GC indoor record and exceeding the GC outdoor record of 6-8 by Westview graduate Kyle Mishler in 2014.
Graber Miller placed second in the event, hitting the automatic qualification standard for the NAIA meet set for March 5-7 in Brookings, South Dakota. He finished 14th in the nation, one height away from contending for All-American status, last spring.
•Huntington freshman Kent Yoder (Westview) placed second in the mile (4:28:56) at the Mastodon Open.
VOLLEYBALL
•Senior outside hitter-right side hitter Maggie Watson (Elkhart Christian Academy) had 115 kills 24 digs, two solo blocks and 39 assisted blocks for the Spring Arbor Cougars. The team posted a 6-21 overall record, 0-18 in the Crossroads League.
