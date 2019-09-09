GOSHEN — Redshirt freshman placekicker Josh Gorball was perfect on all five of his PAT kicks for the Grand Valley State University Lakers in a 35-10 win over the Edinboro University Fighting Scots in a season opener in Allendale, Michigan.
The Concord High School graduate averaged 64.0 yards on six kickoffs with five touchbacks.
Sophomore defensive back Jon’Tavous Webb (Elkhart Memorial) had a tackle and two assists for the Laker defense.
Sophomore defensive back Rummel Johnson (Goshen) is also on the Grand Valley roster.
The Lakers improved to 31-18 all-time in season-opening games (17-2 since 2001) and 34-11 in home openers at Lubbers Stadium (19-1 since 2001).
FOOTBALL
•Junior running back Eli Wallace (Lakeland) scored on a 2-yard run with 9:01 left to play for the Saint Francis Cougars (Fort Wayne) in a 56-6 win over the University of Saint Francis in Joliet, Illinois. He carried the ball five times for a total of 10 yards.
•Freshman Bronson Yoder (NorthWood) was credited with a tackle and an assist for the William & Mary Tribe in a 52-17 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. He also returned a kickoff 35 yards.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Freshman Yadira Sanchez (Goshen) competed for the Indiana University South Bend Titans in the in the Purdue Northwest Classic Invitational. The Titans didn’t have a full team. Sanchez finished the 6,000-meter course in a time of 27:15.4.
•The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons finished in fourth place with 102 points in the Mel Brodt Collegiate Opener at Bowling Green State University. Freshman McKenzie Smith (Wawasee), running for the Mastodons, was the 34th overall finisher (24:08).
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Junior Derek Miller (Westview) placed 22nd overall (25:46.4) for the Trine Thunder in the Knight Invitational hosted by Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trine finished sixth out of 24 teams.
•The Indiana University South Bend Titans placed fifth in the in the Purdue Northwest Classic Invitational. For the Titans, freshman Kyle Cart (Elkhart Memorial) was 23rd (29:16.6), freshman Luis Perez (Elkhart Central) 30th (32:46.6), freshman Andrew O’Brien (Jimtown) 33rd (34:29.3), freshman Isaac Gallegos (Concord) 35th (34:57.5) and junior Brian Hernandez (Jimtown) 38th (37:01.5).
Junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) was eighth (25:44.8) for Indiana Wesleyan.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Sophomore Holden Price (Jimtown) accounted for two points as the Indiana University South Bend Titans posted a 6-3 victory over the Franklin College Grizzlies. Price was a 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 winner at No. 1 singles and teamed with junior Brendon Hardy for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Also for the Titans, freshman Tanner Nunemaker (Fairfield) and sophomore Cade Brumley were an 8-4 winner at No. 3 doubles
.WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Freshman Micaela Toler (Concord) played the full 90 minute for the Indiana University South Bend Titans in an 8-0 loss to Saint Mary’s College. It was the first-ever contest for the IUSB program.
•Junior Brey Baltazar (Northridge) netted a goal at 61:21 for the Saint Francis Cougars in a 1-1 tie with Saint Xavier (Illinois).
MEN'S SOCCER
•Junior Jacob Woodruff (Elkhart Central) recorded a hat trick in the first half for the Saint Francis Cougars in a 17-0 win over Liberty Christian University. Woodruff scored at 33:52, 38:32 and 40:04. Freshman Stone Thompson (Northridge) had a goal and an assist for the winners in the second half.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats improved to 12-0 by defeating four opponents to win the Aquinas-Cornerstone Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Wildcats defeated Cornerstone 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 as senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) notched nine kills and six digs and junior Marci Miller (Northridge) 16 and two. Kelly Miller had 12 kills and Marci Miller 17 and seven digs in a 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15 win over Indiana University Kokomo; Kelly Miller 12 kills and three digs and Marci Miller 24 and three in a 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6 win over Aquinas and Kelly Miller 13 kills and Marci Miller 13 and four digs in a 25-21, 25-20, 15-26, 25-20 win over Thomas More.
•Freshman Whitney Gessinger (NorthWood) tallied 11 digs as the Indiana University South Bend Titans posted an 18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11 win over Siena Heights. Sophomore Courtney Lengacher (NorthWood) had six setting assists and three digs for the Titans in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 win over the Goshen College Maple Leafs.
•The Anderson Ravens went 0-3 in the Franklin College Tournament, losing 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 to Baldwin Wallace; 28-26, 26-24, 25-14 to Greenville and 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 to Marietta. Sophomore Felicity Bontrager (Fairfield) had three kills and seven digs and sophomore Brooke Troyer (Elkhart Memorial) 11 digs in the Baldwin Wallace match; Bontrager seven kills and five digs and Troyer 10 digs in the Greenville match and Bontrager five kills, two aces and three digs and Troyer nine digs against Marietta.
WOMEN’S GOLF
•Junior Summer Stillson (NorthWood) carded an 81-83—164 to finish 12th among the individuals as the Saint Mary’s Belles won the team championship at the Olivet College Kyle Campbell Invitational by 16 strokes at the Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Michigan. The Belles totaled a 322-317—639 total. Stillson recorded an eagle on a par 4, 345-yard hole and 17 pars in her two rounds.
