GOSHEN — Twice rallying from 14-points deficits, the Franklin College Grizzlies defeated Rose-Hulman, 29-28, last Saturday in a college football game in Terre Haute.
Sophomore wide receiver Landen Gessinger (NorthWood) played a crucial role in the victory, catching a pair of touchdown passes for the first scores of his collegiate career.
Gessinger snared a 36-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Braden Smith at 11:30 of the third period to tie the score 14-14. Smith found him again on a 6-yarder at 11:23 of the fourth that cut the Rose-Hulman lead to 28-21.
Smith tossed his third TD of the contest, this one to senior Cole Daab with :38 remaining. Smith team ran for a 2-point conversion to give the Grizzlies the win.
Gessinger has a total of nine receptions on the season for 100 yards.
FOOTBALL
•Redshirt freshman Steven Worlds (Goshen) made his first collegiate appearance for the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals in a 55-29 over NorthWood.
•Redshirt freshman kicker Josh Gorball booted a 27-yard field goal to give the Grand Valley State University Lakers a 10-0 lead over Ashland at 5:03 of the second period. Gorball’s second PAT of the game put the Lakers up 17:14 with 1:45 left to play. Ashland scored with :49 remaining for a 20-17 win.
•Redshirt sophomore Cedric Mitchell (Concord) is a member of the Bowling Green State University Falcons that dropped a 52-0 decision to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mitchell has appeared in four games this season. He had a kick return of 14 yards in a 46-3 win over Morgan State to open the season.
He appeared in 10 games during the 2018 season, registering four tackles and an assist.
•Senior defensive lineman Reid Kammerdiener (Fairfield) has two tackles and an assist for the Manchester Spartans (1-3).
•Freshman linebacker Nic Bontrager (NorthWood) had a tackle and freshman linebacker Braden Mikel (NorthWood) two assists for the Anderson Ravens in a 70-0 loss to Hanover College. Mikel has four tackles and six assists and Bontrager four and one so far this season.
MEN’S GOLF
•Freshman Carter Giggy (Westview) tied for 37th place among the individuals with a 79-81—180 total for the Franklin College Grizzlies in the Wabash Fall Classic at the Crawfordsville Country Club.
Giggy, competing as an individual, finished in 62nd place with an 80-88—168 total at the DePauw Dan Quayle Collegiate Classic.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Freshman Ariana Stoltzfus (Northridge) has started all 12 matches for the Spring Arbor Cougars (5-3-4 overall, 1-0-3 in the Crossroads League). She has been credited with two shots on goal.
•Freshman forward Sarah Gray (Concord) has played in nine matches and freshman defender Mackenzie Bergman (NorthWood) has made 11 starts for the Franklin College Grizzlies that have a 1-9-1 record this season. Gray has three shots on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
•Sophomore forward Christian Saleh (Concord) scored a goal at 49:51 of the second half to give the Goshen College Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead on the way to a 3-1 Crossroads League win over Marian University. Sophomore forward Lucas Bontreger (Goshen) added the final goal for the Maple leafs at 88:47. It was his team-leading eighth goal of the season for Goshen (5-7 overall, 1-3 in the CL).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Senior Emily Mast (Fairfield) dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision at No. 1 singles for the Grace College Lancers in a 4-1 loss to the Marian Knights in the semifinals of the Crossroads League tournament. Sophomore Morgan Mast (Fairfield) didn’t finish her match at No. 5 singles since Marian had already clinched the victory. Emily Mast and junior Dayana Ortega fell 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Morgan Mast and freshman Gretchen Adams (NorthWood) fell 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Junior Isaac Miller (Fairfield) has a 3-3 singles record and a 1-5 doubles mark and freshman Reece Romer (Lakeland) a 1-4 singles record and 1-3 doubles mark for the Manchester Spartans (1-5).
•Sophomore Austin Hostetler (Westview) has a 1-1 singles mark and a 3-1 doubles record with freshman Peter Hallam for the Anderson Ravens.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Junior Ariana Perez Diener (Goshen) placed 314th (21:14.9) and freshman Lydia Holsopple (Fairfield) 478th (23:51.17) for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in the Louisville Sports Commission Classic.
•Freshman Sara Lopez-Ochoa (NorthWood) finished 77th (23:17.4) for the Manchester Spartans in the Taylor University Ray Bullock Invitational.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Goshen College junior Salvador Escamilla (Concord) was the second Maple Leaf runner and the 134th overall finisher (25:15.9) in the Louisville Sports Commission Classic. His time was the eighth best in the history of the GC program and the third best ever by a junior.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Sophomore outside hitter-middle hitter Felicity Bontrager (Fairfield) has 110 kills, 16 setting assists, 41 digs, 11 solo blocks and 21 assisted blocks and sophomore defensive specialist Brooke Troyer (Elkhart Memorial) 276 digs, six kills, 27 setting assists and an ace for the Anderson Ravens (9-11).
•Sophomore outside hitter Haylee Pennington (NorthWood) tallied 14 kills, junior middle hitter Taylor Eash (Westview) six solo blocks and junior defensive specialist Tessa Clark (Bethany Christian) 38 digs for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in a 25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10 loss to Huntington College in Crossroads league action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.