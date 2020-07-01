GOSHEN — When NorthWood High School graduate Mandy (Yoder) Stump was recently inducted into the Bethel University Athletic Hall of Fame, it started the thought process of other former area prep standouts and coaches that have had noteworthy careers at the collegiate level.
Among those discovered so far that have been enshrined in their respective college hall of fames are current Fairfield High School girls basketball coach Brodie Garber and his wife Amy (Bechtel) Garber. Both are members of the Elkhart County Athletic Hall of Fame and the Huntington University Hall of Fame.
The following are brief biographies on area athletes in various college Hall of Fames.
Local members of the Bethel HOF were profiled in a previous article (Monday, June 29).
This is not a complete list; just what has been discovered so far through research. Contact me (greg.keim@goshennews.com) if you have any additions.
HUNTINGTON
•Amy (Bechtel) Garber is a 1996 Fairfield High School graduate, where she earned 12 letters in volleyball, tennis and basketball. She scored a school-record 1,534 points in basketball and won the Elkhart County scoring title twice. She averaged 15.5 rebounds per game her senior season. Garber played volleyball and basketball at Huntington. She was a member of the 2005 HOF class. She is second on the career scoring list at the school (2,019 points), first in career rebounds (982) and first in career field goal percentage (54.4 percent). She was named to the All-Mid-Central Conference first team in basketball in 1998, 1999 and 2000 when she was also the Player of the Year. She was an honorable mention NAIA All-American in 1998, 1999 and 2000 and an NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 1999 and 2000.
•Brodie Garber is a 1995 Fairfield High School graduate. He earned 11 letters for the Falcons in tennis, basketball and baseball and was the Male Athlete of the Year in 1995. Garber was the tennis team’s Most Valuable Player in his junior and senior seasons and was All-Northeast Corner Conference from 1993-95. The four-year letterwinner in basketball scored 1,074 points, which ranks ninth in Falcon history. The 2000 Huntington graduate went in the HOF in the 2009 class. His career scoring total of 1,766 points is the 13th on the all-time list for the Foresters. Garber was named to the All-Mid-Central Conference second team in 1996 and 1999 and the third team in 2000.
•Ryan Thwaits is a 2004 graduate and joined the HOF in 2016. He was a three-year letterwinner for the Foresters in basketball, finishing with 1,119 points (40th on the all-time scoring list), 890 rebounds and 540 assists as Huntington posted a 96-46 record in his playing days. He topped the Mid-Central Conference in rebounds and assists in 2004 when he was first-team all-conference and an NAIA third-team All-American. He was also an NAIA honorable mention selection in 2003. He was an NAIA All-American Scholar-Athlete in 2003 and 2004. Thwaits earned eight varsity letters at Fairfield High School, three each in basketball and tennis. The 2000 graduate scored 1,146 points in basketball (fifth in program history) and was a two-time Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion in tennis.
GRACE
•Toby Kidder is a 1957 Elkhart High School graduate, where he was awarded three letters in basketball, three in cross country and two in baseball. He played on a Final Four basketball team as a junior. The 1962 Grace graduate was the school’s first 1,000-point scorer. His coaching career began as the head boys basketball coach at Millersburg High School in 1963. He coached the final four seasons for the Millers before the school consolidated with New Paris to form Fairfield High School. He coached boys and girls track and field, girls basketball, football and boys and girls cross country at Fairfield.
BALL STATE
•Brett Baldwin jointed the Cardinal HOF in 2007. He was a member of the school’s football teams that won the 1993 and 1996 Mid-American Conference championships. Baldwin started the final 31 games of his playing career. His 35 touchdown passes rank third and his passing completion percentage of 65.7 percent (342-of-597) is still the best percentage in program history. Baldwin coached Goshen High School football to an 8-4 record in his only season in 2007.
•Jim Hahn graduated from Ball State in 1979 after playing his high school basketball at Penn. He joined the Ball State HOF in 1992. The four-year letterwinner and three-year captain was the team’s Most Valuable Player his sophomore season. He averaged 10.8 points per game as a senior and dished out 170 assists. His 170 assists as a senior is the fourth-best total in school history and his career mark of 573 is the best in school history. Hahn was an honorable mention All-Mid-American Conference selection and a sixth team Academic All-American choice. He coached the Concord High school boys basketball team for 11 seasons (1983-84 to 1993-94) to a 202-67 record including state runner-up finishes in both 1987-88 and 1989-90.
•Shafer Suggs is a 1975 Ball State graduate and a member of the 1987 HOF Class. An Elkhart High School graduate, he excelled in football, basketball and track and field. He was an All-State performer in both football and basketball. He played four years of football for the Cardinals and three of basketball. He was the Mid-Central Conference Defensive Player of the year and was an All-American in 1972. Suggs was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Jets. He played five seasons for the Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.
•Frank Houk is a 1967 graduate and was enshrined in the HOF in 1985. He was a three-year starter in football and baseball from 1964-67. In 1965, Houk was named the football team’s Most Valuable Player in the Grantland Rice Bowl as the Cardinals tied Tennessee State 14-14. In baseball, he was the co-MVP of the Indiana Collegiate Conference after leading the Cardinals with a .350 batting average. Houk coached Goshen High School football from 1971-73 (11-19 record).
•Jim Phend graduated from Ball State in 1940 and was a member of the 1979 HOF Class. He competed in both football and track and field for the Cardinals. Nicknamed the “Goshen Ghost” he was an All-State selection twice and led the state in scoring with 61 points in the 1938 season. He was a three-year letterwinner in track. The 1936 Goshen graduate served as an assistant football and basketball coach at the high school for 20 years. The school’s baseball diamond is named in his memory. He was the Goshen FOP baseball league director.
