MUNCIE — While most people have had trouble finding anything positive about the COVID-19 pandemic Tiffany (Fisher) Koors hasn’t been one of those people.
The former three-sport standout at Westview High School became a first-time mother in January when she and her husband, Robbi Koors, had their first child, a little girl named Ramsey James.
“Under normal circumstances, I would have had to go back to work after 12 weeks when my maternity leave would have been up. With the coronavirus shutdown, I was able to spend every day of her first seven months with her,” said Koors, who is an assistant volleyball coach and head recruiting coordinator for the Ball State women’s volleyball team. “I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend so much time with her at this early point in her life.
“Ball State has been great working with me. I am the first person on the volleyball coaching staff to have a child.”
Even though the Mid-American Conference has suspended fall sports and is looking into the possibility of playing in the spring of 2021, Koors is getting ready to return to the campus in Muncie.
“Classes begin Monday. Some classes will be all in the classroom, some all online and some a combination of the two,” Koors said. “There is a system in place if we have to go all online if we need to.”
With students returning to campus that means Koors will also be back on campus.
“This past week was the first time I have taken Ramsey to daycare to get her adjusted for when I do go back to work,” Koors said. “I live in Carmel and it’s a 55-minute drive to Muncie. That is another reason why I was so happy Ball State was willing to work with me.”
Just because Koors has been at home doesn’t mean she didn’t keep busy on her job.
“Recruiting never stops. We do a lot of recruiting during the club volleyball season which is usually in the spring and summer,” Koors said. “Due to the coronavirus shutdown, we did a lot more of the recruiting online.
“One thing we have going for us is that in our next class (2021 season) we don’t need a lot. We also tend to do a lot of our recruiting regionally. But it will give us more on a plate that is already pretty full.”
Since the MAC has canceled fall sports, there is talk of moving them to the spring.
“Whether or not we have a spring season has not been announced. That is up to the NCAA DI Board of Governors,” Koors said. “If that does happen we will basically flip-flop what we do in the fall and the spring. We will spend more time this fall on recruiting and then time in the spring playing the season.
“If we do play a season in the spring I think it would be a MAC-only schedule. And even with that, there could be problems. I don’t think as of now we could play Buffalo because we are not allowed to travel to New York and they would not be allowed to come here.”
Ever the optimist, Koors sees one advantage to holding the season off until the spring.
“It would be good for our incoming freshmen,” she said. “Instead of giving them the normal two weeks to adjust to college life, classes and our program now they would get an entire semester to acclimate themselves. There is a lot of getting ready to be on the road. Things like traveling together as a team, eating meals together and staying in hotels.
“One of the things we have talked to with the upperclassmen is how in this type of situation we really need them to be leaders by example. This is something that will make us stronger.”
The schedule could look different with the spring season.
“We could have to adjust to playing more mid-week matches,” Koors said.
The Ball State administration has a plan in place for allowing students to return to campus.
“Every student is going to have to be tested and get a negative result before being allowed on campus,” Koors said. “For the athletes, there will be a screening process every day before practice, which will involve having their temperature taken and filling out a questionnaire.”
Koors was a three-sport (volleyball, basketball and track and field) athlete at Westview before enjoying a four-year volleyball career at Purdue University, where she was named a First Team All-Big Ten selection and an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American as a senior in 2011.
Her senior season the Boilermakers posted a 29-5 overall record, 16-4 in the Big Ten. Purdue advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before a 26-23, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19 loss to Florida State ended the season. Koors (Fisher) was second on the team with 15 kills behind Ariel Turner’s 16.
She began her coaching career as a student assistant at Purdue before moving on to the College of Charleston, where, in her three-year tenure as an assistant coach, the Cougars won a pair of Colonial Athletic Association regular-season titles, the 2013 CCA tournament championship and a berth in the 2013 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship tournament.
Koors joined the Ball State coaching staff for the 2016 season.
“I am excited to welcome Tiffany back to Indiana and into the Ball State family,” current head coach Kelli Miller Phillips said in a press release on the school’s website. “Her playing and coaching experiences have prepared her to make an immediate impact on our program. She is a fierce competitor who will bring the best out of our players.”
She won three letters in volleyball, four in basketball and four in track and field at Westview and was an all-state honoree in each of the sports.
The 6-foot-2 middle blocker played in 401 games (115 matches) in her career (2008-11) for the Boilermakers. She finished her career with 902 kills, 64 aces, 204 digs, 31 solo blocks and 322 assisted blocks.
