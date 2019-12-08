GOSHEN — Ellie Lengacher has taken the skills she learned playing soccer in Middlebury and turned them into a national championship.
The Northridge High School graduate is a senior forward for the Messiah College Falcons. She was credited with the assist on the game-winning goal for the Falcons in a 1-0 win over the William Smith Herons in the NCAA DIII National Championship Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Senior Maddie Kohl netted the goal in the 55th minute.
Messiah (22-1-2) earned its sixth national championship, most in NCAA DIII women’s soccer history.
The Falcons advanced to the finale by defeating Carnegie Mellon 1-1 (3-1 in a penalty kick shootout) in Friday’s semifinals.
In six tournament contests, the Falcons outscored opposing teams 15-3. Messiah won two of its final three matches on PK shootouts.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
•Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Erica Stutsman (NorthWood) was the top runner for the Wildcats and senior Yvette Rojas (West Noble) the second runner as the team placed seventh in the NAIA National Championships in Vancouver, Washington. Stutsman was the 47th overall runner (18:57.8) and Rojas the 52nd (19:00.3).
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
•Junior Landon Miller was the fourth runner for Indiana Wesleyan as the Wildcats finished eighth in the NAIA National Championships in Vancouver, Washington. Miller was the 66th overall finished (26:05.01).
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK
•Bethel sophomore Bailey Lang (Northridge) held his own in the NCAA DI Notre Dame Invitational. Lang place fourth in the wright throw (54-8 3/4) behind three Notre Dame throwers. He finished ahead of other ND throwers as well as ones from DePaul and Marquette.
Junior Ben Zuercher (NorthWood) finished fourth in the 200 meters (22.61) for the Pilots. Senior Bailey Mott (Penn), Zuercher, freshman Wesley Simpson and senior Travis Sperry placed second in the 4 x 400 relay (3:17.41). The time was a Bethel school record and an NAIA A qualifying standard.
•Freshman Kent Yoder (Westview) placed 58th in the 5,000 meters (15:27.88) for the Huntington Foresters in the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open. His time was the eighth fastest in program history.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) scored 13 points to go with three steals for the Bethel Pilots in a 71-64 Crossroads League loss at Spring Arbor. Brickner was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Bethel outscored Spring Arbor 35-20 in the second half, but was unable to overcome a 32-13 deficit after the opening quarter.
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) had nine points, a rebound, an assist and a steal for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 65-52 win over the University Nebraska Omaha.
•Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) grabbed a rebound for the Huntington Foresters in a 76-65 win over Indiana University Southeast.
•Sophomore Sierra Peete (Elkhart Memorial) scored seven points to go with three assists and a rebound for the IU Kokomo Cougars in a 79-75 loss to Midway University.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) poured in a season-high 29 points for the Rockford Regents in a 101-93 win over Aurora. Emerick also dished out six assists, made four steals and grabbed three rebounds.
•Freshman Trevor Franklin (West Noble) saw six minutes of playing time for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in an 82-65 Crossroads League loss to the Saint Francis Cougars.
•Senior Andrew Yoder (Westview) had two points and a rebound for the Huntington Foresters in a 75-66 Crossroads League win over Goshen.
•Sophomore Luke Stephens (Fairfield) recorded three minutes of playing time for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in a 96-75 win over Marian in a Crossroads League contest.
The victory was the 400th career win for coach Greg Tonagel. His teams have won three NAIA DII National Championships and the Wildcats have notched 30-or-more wins in seven of his 15 seasons at the school. Tonagel played at LaPorte High School, leading the Slicers to the Final Four in the last single class boys basketball state finals in 1997.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats finished with a 37-3 record (most wins in program history) after a 32-35, 25-14, 25-33, 30-32, 15-13 loss to Viterbo in the NAIA DII National Championship quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa. Senior outside hitter Kelly Miller (Northridge) accumulated a season-high 22 kills to go with 14 digs and two blocking assists for the Wildcats. Junior Marci Miller (Northridge) had 16 kills, a dig and three blocking assists.
•Sophomore right side-outside hitter Chloe Bontrager (Fairfield) played in 35 sets for the Evansville Aces (16-14 overall, 8-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference). Bontrager had 27 kills, two setting assists, nine digs and nine blocking assists.
FOOTBALL
•Junior running back Eli Wallace (Lakeland) rushed for a team-high 80 yards on 10 carries as the Saint Francis Cougars dropped a 30-26 decision to Lindsey Wilson in the NAIA Football Championship Series in Columbia, Kentucky. Wallace scored on a 2-yard run at 12:52 of the second period to make the score Lindsey Wilson 9, Saint Francis 7. He also returned a kickoff for 14 yards.
Wallace finished the season with 143 rushing yards on 25 carries.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Junior Rylee Dhalman (Northridge) finished third in both the one-meter diving (238.25 points) and the three-meter event (252.05) for the IUPUI Jaguars in the House of Champions in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.