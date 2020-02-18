GOSHEN — Freshman Savannah Feenstra poured in a game-high 24 points for the Bethel Pilots in an 84-75 Crossroads League loss to the Huntington Foresters.
The NorthWood High School graduate also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots. She made 7-of-12 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) chipped in with seven points, five rebounds and two assists for the Pilots.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Senior Grace Hales scored 15 points for the Valparaiso Crusaders in a 78-70 Missouri Valley Conference win at Illinois State. She was 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
The Crusaders led 57-49 at the end of the third period. Illinois State scored eight points in the first three minutes of the fourth only to have Hales answer with nine points of her own. She was fouled on a trey and made all three freebies and added a pair of baskets from long-range.
Hales is 59-of-63 (93.7 percent) from the charity stripe on the season. She leads the team in scoring at 12.6 ppg.
The Crusaders are 14-10 overall, 6-7 in the MVC. The six conference wins is the most since the 2009-10 team won six on the Horizon League.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Elijah Hales had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal for the DePauw Tigers in a 90-52 victory over Ohio Wesleyan.
Hales is averaging 7.7 ppg. He is 37-of-85 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range and 19-of-21 (90.5) from the free-throw line.
The Tigers are 13-10 overall, 10-6 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
•Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) scored three points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out eight assists the Grace Lancers in an 82-68 Crossroads League win over Saint Francis.
•Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) had eight points and two rebounds for the Taylor Trojans in a 94-79 Crossroads League win over Mount Vernon Nazarene.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK
•Goshen College senior Suzette Rodriguez (Goshen) won the weight throw with a toss of 56-3 in the Crossroads League Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. Her distance surpassed her own meet record of 53-5 1/4 and school record of 53-6 1/4. Also for the Maple Leafs, freshman Lydia Holsopple (Fairfield) placed 31st in the 800 meters (3:05.68) and 21st in the mile (6:55.28).
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK
•Junior Jacob Gerber (Goshen) finished second in the weight throw (53-5 1/2) for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in the Crossroads League Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. Also for the Maple Leafs, senior Juan Perez (Goshen) was 14th in the 3,000 meters (9:09.01), junior Salvador Escamilla (Concord) 11th in the 3,000 (9:07.07), junior Solomon Wiebe-Powell (Elkhart Central) 21st in the 3,000 (9:26.69), freshman Jose Cepeda (Goshen) 22nd in the 60 meters (7.88) and 28th in the 200 (26.59) and freshman Diego Torres (Goshen) 24th in the 800 (2:28.62).
•Bethel junior Bailey Lang (Northridge) took first place in the weight throw (17.30 meters) in the Crossroads League Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. Junior Ben Zuercher (Northridge) placed third in the 400 meters in an NAIA B Standard time of 47.43. Zuercher teamed with junior Bailey Mott, freshman Wesley Simpson and senior Travis Sperry won the 4 x 400 relay (3:22.02).
•Indiana Wesleyan junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) placed second in the 3,000 meters (8:44.78) in the Crossroads League Championships at Wesleyan. The time is an NAIA National B Standard.
•Freshman Kent Yoder (Westview) finished fifth in the 5,000 meters (15:19.27) and eighth in the 3,000 (8:57.37) for the Huntington Foresters in the Crossroads League Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. His time in the 5,000 is an NAIA National B Standard.
•Junior Brady Willard (Fairfield) teamed with freshman Isaac Beatty, junior Jonathan Balda and sophomore Luke Smith to finish fourth in the 4 x 800 relay in an NAIA National A Standard time of 7:55.66 in the Crossroads League Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. Sophomore Connor Kitson (Fairfield) was seventh in the heptathlon with a score of 3.493 points. The indoor heptathlon consists of the 60 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters.
SOFTBALL
•Freshman Ashley Beckler (Northridge) started at first base and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief (no hits, no runs) for the Grace Lancers in a 6-1 season-opening loss at IU Southeast in New Albany. Freshman Taylor Graber hurled 2/3 of an inning in relief for the Lancers in the nightcap, a 3-0 loss for the Lancers.
BASEBALL
•Freshman Matt Dutkowski (NorthWood) slapped three singles and drove in three runs and senior Andrew Kennedy (Northridge) had a single for the Taylor Trojans in a 17-12 loss to Arizona Christian in Glendale, Arizona.
•Junior Jaron Mullet (NorthWood) had two singles and junior Houston Haney (Westview) one for the Grace Lancers in a 2-0 loss to St. Andrews in Laurnburg, North Carolina. Mullet doubled and singled and Haney singled in a 3-2 in the second game of the twin bill.
