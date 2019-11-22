GOSHEN — The Indianapolis Greyhounds finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and open the NCAA DII playoffs today at Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Redshirt junior defensive back Mitch Dewitt (Fairfield) has played in all 10 games for the Greyhounds, recording 26 tackles, 12 assists, three interceptions, six pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jacob Schmatz (Mishawaka) has also appeared in all games, registering 10 tackles, 17 assists an interception and five pass breakups.
Dewitt has played in 34 games in his career, recording 89 tackles and 30 assists. His best season was 2017 when he made 44 tackles and was named Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Dewitt had five careers picks.
FOOTBALL
•Senior defensive lineman Reid Kammerdiener (Fairfield) played in nine games this season for the Manchester Spartans (4-6 overall, 3-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference). He had four tackles and six assists.
Kammerdiener appeared in 20 games in his career with eight tackles and 10 assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Senior Grace Hales (Westview) started and played 36 minutes for the Valparaiso Crusaders in a 65-63 loss at North Dakota. She scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Hales netted 14 points to go with nine rebounds and an assist in a 66-54 win at North Dakota State. The Crusaders opened with an 89-38 loss at Ohio State. Hales had five points and a rebound.
•Sophomore point guard Sierra Peete (Elkhart Memorial) totaled seven points, two rebounds and three assists for the Indiana University Kokomo Cougars in a 78-61 loss to the Taylor Trojans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) poured in 28 points (six 3-pointers) for the Rockford Regents (NCAA DIII) in a 96-48 loss to NCAA DI Northern Illinois. Emerick also had three rebounds and two assists.
Emerick had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 77-68 win over Maranatha in Rockford’s season opener.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•The Manchester Spartans won their fourth Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference title in the last five years at the LaVern Gibson National Course in Terre Haute. Sophomore Dinah Gilbert (Elkhart Memorial) placed 18th overall (25:47) to earn honorable mention all-HCAC honors.
Also running for the Spartans were freshman Hannah Brubaker (NorthWood) who finished in 27:01 and classmate Sara Lopez-Ochoa (NorthWood) 27:30.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Sophomore Kaitlyn Burger (Fairfield) posted a 1-12 singles record and freshman Michayla Rushbaugh (Lakeland) 0-1 for the Manchester Spartans (1-12). Burger was 0-1 at No. 2 singles, 1-8 at No. 3 and 0-3 at No. 4. Rushbaugh was 0-1 at No. 5.
Burger and Rushbaugh were 0-3 at No. 2 doubles. Burger was 2-8 with sophomore Maddy Russow at No. 2.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•The Indianapolis Greyhounds topped Lewis 277-79, Butler 283-80 and Bellarmine 266-97. Sophomore Maddisen Lantz (Concord) was second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.21) for the Greyhounds. Lantz teamed with senior Mariia Rezhylo, senior Darian Murray and freshman Leticia Vaselli for a win in the 200 medley relay (1:45.11).
•Junior Rylee Dahlman (Northridge) placed third in one-meter diving (181.05 points) for the IUPUI Jaguars in a 195-39 win over Western Illinois.
•Sophomore Mary Grossman (Northridge) won the one-meter diving (265.45 points) for the Northern Michigan Wildcats in a 189-88 victory over Saginaw Valley State.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•The No.2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers defeated No. 8 Louisville 189.5-91.5 and lost to No. 2 Texas 160-118. Junior Spencer Lehman (Northridge) finished fifth in the 400 individual medley (3:55.78) and sophomore Logan Brown (Elkhart Central) 15th in one-meter diving (254.45 points) for the Hoosiers.
•Freshman Kal Findley (Concord) placed eighth in the 200 individual medley (1:57.73) and sophomore Brady Robinson (Wawasee) eighth in the 100 backstroke (53.30) and sixth in the 200 back (1:55.68) for the Purdue Boilermakers in a 193-105 loss to Tennessee.
•The IUPUI Jaguars dropped a 217-83 decision at Cincinnati. Freshman Nick Dibley (Northridge) finished third in the 1,000 freestyle (9:38.86), fourth in the 500 fee (4:41.60) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (1:57.17) for the Jaguars.
•The Indianapolis Greyhounds defeated Missouri Science and Technology 263-106, Lewis University 281-88 and Bellarmine 301.60 Freshman Matt Bond (Concord) placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (58.77) and eighth in the 200 breast (2:12.54) for the Greyhounds.
•Senior Jeremy Burbrink (Northridge) was second in the 200 individual medley (2:01.90) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (54.89) and senior Jesse Drake (Northridge) fifth in the 200 IM (2:06.79) for the Lewis Flyers in a 133-71 win over Findlay. Burbrink, Drake, sophomore Carter Thoss and senior Thomas Kotel finished fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:43.59).
