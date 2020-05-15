INDIANAPOLIS — Riley (Troyer) Anderson has always wanted to be an influence in the lives of young women. She wanted to pay back the favor for all the attention coaches had given her in her own athletic career.
The Fairfield High School graduate got her opportunity last fall when she was hired as a volleyball coach at Marian University in Indianapolis. The opportunity became significantly more substantial when head coach Ashlee Pritchard was pregnant and due to go on maternity leave during the season.
“I was hired three weeks before the season started, so I knew going in I would be taking over for her at some point,” Anderson said. “Even with knowing the change was coming, it was still hard to prepare for. Ashlee did a great job getting me ready.”
Anderson credited one of her former mentors, legendary Fairfield volleyball coach Carla Hershberger, for helping her develop the skills needed to become a coach.
“I had a lot of influential coaches, but Carla made such an impact on my life,” Anderson said. “Her influence in my life was one of the reasons why I want to make an impact on young lives.
“I am still very competitive. Coaching is the next best thing to playing.”
A connection with a former Fairfield volleyball player, Courtney Herschberger, aided Anderson in the selection process at Marian.
“Ashlee knew Courtney through her playing days at Taylor University,” Anderson said. “It’s amazing how connections develop and how they can help you.”
There were other reasons why the job appealed to Anderson as well.
“My husband Brett is in medical school (Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine) so that was a factor. So was the fact the school in 10 minutes away from my job,” Anderson said.
Anderson is an accountant for Messer Construction.
The couple lived in Goshen when they were first married and Anderson got her initial taste of coaching at her alma mater Fairfield, guiding the Falcons to a 23-8 record in her only season at the school.
QUALITY REPLACEMENT
Pritchard knew Anderson was going to work well with the team.
“Riley relates so well to our team,” Pritchard said. “Her caring nature really allows her to get to know each player and what they need to be successful. She allows them to work through their mistakes without yelling at them, ultimately allowing that player to grow in their skill and knowledge of the game. Riley knows the game of volleyball so well and she is able to relate that information back to the team so well.”
Marian didn’t miss a beat while Anderson was in charge. The Knights posted a 16-0 record under her direction, including an upset of No. 3 ranked Indiana Wesleyan 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23 in Marion on Oct. 2.
“I knew we had a good team, but that win at Wesleyan was the one that made me aware of what we could do. That was a huge win,” Anderson said.
Pritchard felt the team was in good hands during her leave.
“I could not be more impressed with what Riley and our other assistant coach (Sarah Dowers) did while I was away,” Pritchard said. “It is never easy taking over for someone for six weeks in the middle of the season, let alone your first season with a team. She came in and wanted to learn much from day one so that our team wouldn’t miss a beat. In Riley’s first game, she led the team to a comeback win in five sets in a tough road game. In the first match after my son was born, the team goes out and beats No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan on the road in four games.”
NATIONAL TITLE
Pritchard returned to coach the team later in the season, leading the Knights to the program’s first-ever national championship. Marian notched a 7-0 mark during the 2019 NAIA National Championship Tournament. The team finished the season 38-2 with both losses to Indiana Wesleyan during the regular season 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 and in the Crossroads League Tournament final 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12.
“She has a great relationship with our team,” Pritchard said. “She has the respect of each of the student-athletes and they really trust her. They know how smart she is about the game and trust in whatever she is trying to tell them to do. I love to watch her interact with the team and see how they immediately respond to her.
“Not only is our team great volleyball players, but they are competitors. They will find a way to win no matter the circumstance. There is no doubt in my mind that what Riley did in my absence, helped lead our team to the national title.”
NATIONAL HONOR
While Pritchard was named NAIA National Coach of the Year, Anderson opened some eyes on a national basis as she earned an American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 Award in recognition for her performance in 2019.
“I was shocked after getting an email requesting some information about me,” Anderson said. “I contacted Ashlee right away to make sure it was a legitimate inquiry.
“I have a passion for coaching and mentoring young women. Winning this award is quite an honor.”
Pritchard is a two-time winner of the award.
“I could not be more excited for Riley, she is completely deserving of this award,” said Pritchard in a press release on the Marian website. “For her to come into our program and go 16-0, including defeating the then No. 3 team in the country while I was on maternity leave is such a true testament to who she is as a coach and a person. She worked so hard from day one and immersed herself into our culture, getting to know each student-athlete. I feel incredibly blessed to have Riley on our staff.”
Anderson is a 2017 Anderson University graduate. She was a three-year captain and a two-time MVP for the Ravens volleyball team.
At Fairfield, Anderson was named a team MVP and was a member of four sectional championships, three regional championships, two final fours and a state runner-up finish.
As sophomores, Riley and her twin sister Raina were key members of the Falcon team that advanced all the way to the state finale before dropping a 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 decision to perennial powerhouse Muncie Burris.
Heading into the state championship, setter Riley had 525 assists and defensive specialist Raina 234 digs.
Riley also was a starter on the Fairfield softball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.