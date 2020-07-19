WINONA LAKE — Emily Mast had to swallow her pride when she contacted the women’s tennis coach at Grace College about joining his program.
The 2016 Fairfield High School graduate has chosen to go to the University of Toledo to compete in the sport at the NCAA Division I level after her high school graduation rather than attend the NAIA Division II school in the Crossroads League.
“I played the first semester at Toledo and was red-shirted the second semester,” she said. “It was fun at Toledo but tennis took a lot of time. I wanted more time for my studies and for relationships. I also wanted to be closer to my family.”
Marcus Moore is the current Grace women’s tennis coach but it was his twin brother, Scott, who had recruited Mast before she decided to go to Toledo.
“I originally told Grace thanks but no thanks. I was going bigger,” Mast said. “I had to humble myself to go back to them. I told the coach I don’t know if you remember me or not but I am interested in joining your program. He said, ‘Of course I remember you.’
“I was so thankful they welcomed me back. A bunch of seniors had just graduated from Grace so I was able to get about as much money as Toledo had given me.”
One of Mast’s claim to fame at the Division I level is that she will be forever unbeaten. She defeated singles opponents from St. Francis (Pennsylvania) and Youngstown State in straight sets and was on the winning doubles team in a 7-5 victory against St. Francis in her three matches at that upper level.
“I have no regrets about going to Toledo,” Mast said. “I tried tennis at that level and it wasn’t for me but if I hadn’t at least tried there would always be the question of what if?”
Mast made an immediate impact for the Lancers, posting 13-2 records both at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles with Carrie Copeland in her sophomore campaign. Mast started the season 12-0 in singles before battling some injuries. Her 13 singles wins were the third-most in program history. The 13 doubles wins were the most in program history and their winning percentage of .867 was a program record. Mast earned All-Crossroads League honors at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
“My time at Grace was very rewarding,” Mast said. “I loved playing for Marcus. He became a mentor to me.
“I don’t mean this to sound the way it does, but after my arrival at Grace, the program started to improve. It had more to do with the fact that Marcus started recruiting better players. He recruited my sister, Morgan (Fairfield grad). She is a very good player and she started out at No. 6 singles. That shows how much our depth has improved.”
As a junior, Mast repeated her All-League selection, posting a 12-2 record at No. 1 singles and 11-4 at No. 1 doubles. The Lancers notched a program-record 14 wins and advanced to the semifinals of the CL tournament. Mast won a pair of singles matches in the ITA Regionals and reached the quarterfinals in doubles with teammate Jenna Jackson.
“Grace helped me and I helped the tennis program,” Mast said. “But more than that I would hope people remember me for my character on and off the court. Some players are obsessed with winning. I tried never to be like that. I respected every one of my opponents. To me, that was more important than the number of wins I had or being an All-American.”
As a senior, Mast was named the Crossroads Player of the Week three times and was selected to the All-League team for the third season in a row. She finished with a combined record of 20-8 giving her 35 singles victories (sixth-best in program history) in her three seasons. Grace posted an 11-3 record, the second-most wins in school history.
“My time at Grace was super exciting,” Mast said. “But it’s crazy to think that a sport I have played all my life is suddenly done.
“I want to stay involved in tennis. I am thinking about coaching and am looking at some opportunities for that or to give private lessons. People in the area know my name. There are already some high school girls that want to take lessons from me.”
“While I don’t regret the year at Toledo it makes me wonder what my numbers could have been at Grace with a fourth season.”
She will start a position teaching freshman English at Whitko High School this school year and has already started giving tennis lessons.
“I’m teaching my fiancée, Hunter Ackerman, to play tennis,” she said. “He played baseball at Grace and is going to teach at Tippecanoe Valley.”
She also plans to spend time watching her siblings play. Her younger sister, Morgan, has two more years at Grace and her young brother, Joel, (West Noble product) will be a freshman at Spring Arbor.
Emily was a four-year letterwinner in the sport at Fairfield. She was a three-time state qualifier, advancing as a freshman, sophomore and junior. As a junior, she was a sectional, regional and semistate individual champion before finishing the season with a 24-2 record. She was 28-1 as a sophomore and 21-2 as a freshman.
Mast shared a piece of advice she received while still at Fairfield.
“During my senior year people told me to be careful as I might have already hit my ceiling,” she said. “I didn’t let that happen. While the level of play and practice at Grace was not what it was at Toledo, I still got better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.