RICHMOND — The coronavirus pandemic had already cut short Alexandra Swank’s women’s college tennis season for the 2019-20 campaign and now it has probably ended her collegiate career.
The 2018 Fairfield High School graduate was a sophomore member of the Earlham College team, which was one of four programs that were suspended by the school over the weekend.
Following is an excerpt from the statement on the school’s website announcing the decision:
"As part of Earlham College’s overall strategy to address institutional fiscal challenges, Earlham Athletics is restructuring to achieve efficiencies that will maintain a high-quality student-athlete experience and opportunities for competitive success.
Earlham will scale back to 15 sports with the suspension of the men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf programs. 'These changes will give our department the greatest opportunity for long-term success in the face of the financial challenges that Earlham College must address, due to years of operating at a deficit and the additional costs created by the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Julie Kline, associate vice president and senior director of athletics. 'We are committed to providing the best possible experience for the young men and women who compete for Earlham College, and to competing for championships at all levels in our remaining 15 sports programs.'”
Earlham College is located in Richmond.
Swank, who played tennis at Fairfield, didn’t go to Earlham with competing in the sport in her plans.
“I was talking to one of my professors the first year and told him I was not making friends. He asked me about my extracurricular activities in high school and when tennis came up he called the coach at Earlham and got me a tryout,” Swank said.
Swank has known about the season suspension for a couple of weeks before the announcement was made public.
“The school sent an email out to the athletes. I thought that was kind of a strange way of notifying us considering how much they say they care about athletics and athletes,” she said. “Being notified by email was disappointing. I think the school could have found a more personable way of telling us.”
Swank is going to stay at Earlham and will be looking for ways to continue in the sport.
“My plans are to see if I can find an existing tennis club to join, or if that doesn’t work out I might start my own,” she said.
Swank is studying neurology science at Earlham.
“That is one of the biggest reasons for going to school there,” she said. “I was looking at schools that had great programs in that area and most of them were out state and considerable distances away from home. My mom asked me to check on schools in Indiana so I would not be so far away from home.
“My career goal is to go into research and work on diseases like Parkinson’s and Huntington’s.”
Swank posted a 10-5 overall singles record and a 5-10 doubles mark in her freshman season for the Quakers. She was 4-1 at No. 4 singles and 4-2 at No. 6. She was 3-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Earlham’s 2019-20 season was all played last fall as the Quakers finished 0-11.
Swank was 4-4 in singles play. She was 0-2 at No. 1, 2-0 at No. 2 and 2-1 at No. 3. In doubles, Swank was 0-3 with senior Madison Dalzell, 0-2 with sophomore Abby Stewart, 0-2 with redshirt junior Camille van der Vaart and 0-1 with freshman Gloria Aligbe.
Swank played tennis at Fairfield for veteran coach Mike Filbrun. She was a part of the 2016 sectional championship team that lost 3-2 to Elkhart Memorial in the regional championship at Elkhart Central. Swank and her sister Atlanta dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No. 2 doubles in the finale.
