GOSHEN — Rockford University junior guard Brandon Emerick has been named to the All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference first team to cap off an excellent men’s basketball season.
This was the first postseason award for the Concord High School graduate in his college career.
Emerick topped the NACC in both steals (3.2 per game) and made 3-pointers (3.6) while placing seventh in assists (3.5), ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (4.11) and 10th in scoring (16.0).
Nationally, Emerick ranked in the top 26 amongst all NCAA Division III men’s basketball players in five categories. He is fourth in both total steals (79) and steals per game (3.2), 17th in made three-point field goals per game (3.6), 20th in made three-point field goals (90) and 26th in three-point field goal attempts (219).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Paul Marandet (Warsaw) has been named the Senior Athlete of the Year at Spring Arbor University. Among his honors this season were his third NAIA All-American honor, his fourth All-Crossroads League selection and his third straight time on the league’s All-Defensive squad.
He led the Cougars in scoring with 629 points, which ranked in the top-25 nationally. He became the eighth player in school history to score more than 2,000 points, finishing his career with 2,158. He also owns the school record for career assists (755), career free throws made (653) and career free throws attempted (801).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Dawson Community College freshman center Ashya Klopfenstein (Westview) was voted a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-American for this past season.
Klopfenstein scored a total of 367 points, averaging 1.5 blocks, 3.5 steals and shooting 56 percent from the field. In different games throughout the season, she had game-highs of 34 points, 19 rebounds, eight steals and she had three games with four blocks. Klopfenstein also recorded nine double-doubles this past season. Her 19 rebounds in a single game were the second-most by a Lady Buccaneer in the history of the program.
“Ashya is well-deserving of her accomplishments,” coach Romeo Lagmay said on the school website. “On the court, she is a beast. In the classroom, she’s just as successful, being on the honor roll in the first semester, and hopefully again this semester. She’s a joy to teach and coach, and will definitely be a key player next season.”
•Each year an Academic Excellence Award is given to the Huntington University athletic team with the highest team grade point average for the year. The Foresters claimed the third spot with a 3.600. Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) was on the team.
FOOTBALL
•Senior Lucas Garza (Wawasee) was among a group of 13 members of the Trine Thunder named to the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society for their efforts in the classroom.
Players are eligible if they achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout the entire course of undergraduate study; met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
Garza was a kicker for the Thunder. He was the team’s second-leading scorer with 34 points on 28-of-28 PATs and 2-of-2 field goals last fall. He scored a total of 228 points in his career on 192-of-205 PATs (93.7 percent) and 12-of-22 (54.5). He scored 54 points as a freshman, 77 as a sophomore and 63 as and a 63.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Junior Paige Miller (Wawasee) and sophomore Sydnee Emerson (Northridge) were among the 23 members of the Purdue Boilermakers that have been recognized as Academic All-Big Ten honorees.
Student-athletes are required to have at least a 3.0 grade-point average, be at least sophomores and enrolled at their university for a minimum of 12 months to be eligible for this honor.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Each year an Academic Excellence Award is given to the Huntington University athletic team with the highest team grade point average for the year. The women’s cross country claimed the top spot for 2019-20 with a team GPA of 3.651. Sophomore Lauren Craig (Concord) is a member of the team.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•The Huntington University women’s soccer team was second at 3.637 in the Academic Excellence Award. Senior Bailey O’Dell (Northridge) and junior Madison Kidder (Northridge) are members of the squad.
