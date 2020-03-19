GOSHEN — Brandon Emerick shared the scoring leadership with classmate Nathaniel Shead at 16.0 points per game for the Rockford University Regents this men’s college basketball season.
Emerick, a Concord High School graduate, appeared in 25 games (21 starts) as the Regents posted an 11-14 overall, 9-11 mark in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference.
Emerick’s scoring has increased each season. He averaged 10.0 as a freshman in 2017-18 and 12.5 as a sophomore a year ago.
He netted a total of 401 points this season. He was 141-of-325 (43.3 percent) shooting, including 90-of-219 (41.1) from 3-point range. He was 29-of-42 (69.0) at the free-throw line.
Emerick also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals per contest.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) and freshman Hank Smith (Elkhart Memorial) played for the Grace College Lancers that posted a 19-12 overall record, 11-7 in the Crossroads League. Linville appeared in 30 games (24 starts), averaging 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest. He was 39-of-90 (43.3 percent) shooting, including 14-of-42 (33.3) from 3-point range. He was 18-of-23 (78.3) from the free-throw line. Linville dished out a team-high 119 assists. He also had 14 steals.
Smith was 35-of-94 (35.4 percent) shooting, including 28-of-78 (35.9) from beyond the arc. He was 9-of-9 from the charity stripe. He averaged 3.8 points per game to go with totals of 22 rebounds, 20 assists and six steals.
•Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) averaged 9.1 points per contest for the Taylor University Trojans (17-15 overall, 8-10 Crossroads League). He was 87-of-214 (45.3 percent) shooting, including 54-of-147 (36.7) from long distance. He was 33-of-41 (80.5) from the charity stripe. Miranda had a total of 108 rebounds, 64 assists and 42 steals.
•Freshman Trevor Franklin (West Noble) appeared in 27 games this season for the Goshen College Maple Leafs, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.
•Senior Andrew Yoder (Westview) played in 29 games (13 starts) for the Huntington University Foresters that compiled a 14-16 overall record, 5-12 in the Crossroads League. He averaged 5.3 points per contest. He was 56-of-130 (43.1 percent) shooting, including 29-of-77 (37.7) from 3-point range. He was 13-of-20 (65.0) from the charity stripe. Yoder had a total of 71 rebounds, 53 assists and 13 steals.
• Sophomore Luke Stephens (Fairfield) appeared in 18 games for the Indiana Wesleyan University Wildcats (29-4 overall, 16-2 Crossroads League). He was 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) shooting, including 1-of-5 (20.0) from beyond the arc. He was 3-of-6 (50.0) from the free-throw line. Stephens had eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Bethel junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) and freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) received 2019-20 All-Crossroads League honors. Brickner was an honorable mention selection after averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She is 24th player in program history to score 1,000 career points and currently sits in 18th place with 1,131. She ranked in the top 10 in the Crossroads League in scoring.
Feenstra becomes the third straight Pilot and sixth in the last seven years to earn a spot on the All-Freshman team. She joins current Pilots Brickner and Maci Heimlich as having the distinction of earning the honor. She averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. She ranked 11th in the Crossroads League in rebounds and sixth in blocks.
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) averaging 6.0 points per game while appearing in 30 contests for the Eastern Illinois Panthers (19-12 overall, 13-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference). She was 54-of-150 (36.0 percent) shooting, including 33-of-91 (36.3) from beyond the arc. Litwiller was 34-of-46 from the free-throw line. She had 87 rebounds, 17 assists, 14 blocks and 22 steals.
•Junior Kaylie Warble (West Noble) averaged 5.8 points in 31 games (27 starts) for the Grace College Lancers (19-13 overall, 9-9 in the Crossroads League). She was 69-of-128 (53.9 percent) shooting from the field and 43-of-52 (69.4) from the free-throw line. She grabbed a total of 183 rebounds, dished out 17 assists and made 15 steals.
•Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) played in 30 games, averaging 2.1 points per contest for the Huntington University Foresters (21-11 overall, 9-9 in the Crossroads League). She was 21-of-69 (30.4 percent) shooting, including 7-of-32 (21.9) from 3-point range. She was 14-of-18 (77.8) at the charity stripe. Zook had a total of 37 rebounds, nine assists and 19 steals.
•Sophomore Brooke McKinley (Northridge) played in 30 games for the Grand Valley State University Lakers (28-3 overall, 18-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). She scored a total of 79 points to go with 18 rebounds, nine assists and six steals. She was 26-of-80 (32.5 percent) shooting, including 23-of-74 (31.1) from long distance. She was 4-of-7 (57.1) from the free-throw line.
