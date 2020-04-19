GOSHEN — Olivet Nazarene senior Seth Cripe was a busy young man at the NAIA National Men’s Swimming Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Northridge High School graduate competed in three individual events, placing 10th in the 200 backstroke (1:53.48), 17th in the 400 individual medley (4:12.31) and 17th in the 500 freestyle (4:44.39). In addition, he teamed with junior Gianfranco Lanzino, sophomore Erik Firganek and freshman Christian Mikrut to place 16th (1:28.52) in the 200 freestyle relay; with sophomore Alejandro Everinoff-Salinas, Mikrut and Lanzino to finish 17th (1:36.10) in the 200 medley relay; with Firganek, Lanzino and Mikrut to place 16th (3:13.23) in the 400 free relay; with Everinoff-Salinas, Mikrut and Firganek to finish seventh (3:29.18) in the 400 medley relay and with Mikrut, senior Xavier Bordes-Ardell and Firganek to finish ninth (6:57.44) in the 800 free relay.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Ball State University junior Ryan Jackowiak (Concord) posted times of 48.78 in the 100 freestyle, 1:46.76 in the 200 free and 4:50.50 in the 500 free in the Mid-American Conference Championships in Carbondale, Illinois.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Freshman Jillian Dawson (Concord) placed ninth in the 200 butterfly (2:06.07) for the Butler Bulldogs in the Big East Conference Championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow, New York. She also finished 17th in the 100 fly (58.01) and 22nd in the 200 individual medley (2:10.12).
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Junior Hannah Sears (Elkhart Central) finished third in pole vault (10-2 3/4) for the Oliver Nazarene Tigers in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.
•Sophomore Lauren Craig (Concord) was 14th in the 5,000 meters (20:47.62) for the Huntington University Foresters at the Crossroads League at Indiana Wesleyan.
MEN’S TRACK
•Olivet Nazarene freshman Noah Sears (Elkhart Central) finished first in pole vault (14-3 1/4) in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.
•Huntington University freshman Kent Yoder (Westview) ran a personal best time of 15:19.27 to place fifth in the 5,000 meters at the Crossroads League Indoor Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. He also finished eighth in the 3,000 (8:57.37).
SOFTBALL
•Junior first baseman Jada Crofoot (Northridge) was the leading hitter with a .474 average (18-of-38) for the Huntington University Foresters (5-6 overall, 0-2 in the Crossroads League). She had seven doubles, seven runs scored and nine RBI. Crofoot handled 59 chances in the field with 55 putouts, two assists and two errors for a .966 fielding percentage.
•Senior infielder-outfielder McKenzie Loge (Concord) started all 20 games this season for the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars (5-15). She batted .270 (17-of-63) with five doubles, seven runs and five RBI. She handled 62 chances in the field with 60 putouts and two errors for a .968 fielding percentage.
BASEBALL
•Freshman Nick Rensberger (Westview) appeared in three games (two starts) for the Huntington University Foresters (5-7 overall, 3-0 in the Crossroads League. He was hitless in six trips to the plate.
•University of Saint Francis freshman Hunter Sharick (Westview) pitched 1/3 of an inning allowing three hits and an earned run in a 22-4 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Dawson Community College freshman Ashya Klopfenstein (Westview) was the second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game for the Buccaneers (15-17 overall, 7-7 in the Mon-Dal Athletic Conference). She started 27 of the 28 games she played in, She shot 53.2 percent from the field (149-of-280) including 55.6 (5-of-9) from 3-point range and 74.4 (64-of-86) from the free-throw line. Klopfenstein scored a total of 367 points to go with 232 rebounds, 38 assists, 91 steal and 38 blocked shots.
She was named to the Mon-Dak All-Community College Second Team. Klopfenstein averaged 16 points and eight rebounds in league games.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Ancilla College Chargers posted a 21-8 overall record, 13-4 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Conference. Freshman Austin Pearson (Jimtown) averaged 6.4 points and 1.9 rebounds, sophomore Weston Sage (Elkhart Christian Academy) 6.3 and 2.8, freshman Jackson Erekson (Northridge) 3.4 and 1.4 and freshman Trey Gallupe (Elkhart Memorial) 1.5 and 1.7 for the Chargers.
WOMEN’S GOLF
•Senior Mikala Mawhorter (Wawasee) posted an 18-hole average of 86.73 in 11 rounds for the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars. In 38 career rounds, she averaged 89.16 strokes per 18 holes.
