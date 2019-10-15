GOSHEN — University of Saint Francis junior Nate Conder playing on an injured right ankle scored the winning goal for the Cougars in a 2-1 victory over the Taylor Trojans in a Crossroads League men’s soccer match.
The Concord High School graduate netted the game-winner at 68:17 on Kevin Donley Field at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in Fort Wayne.
“I just was thinkin’ I’d better score here, the goal was wide open,” Conder said in an interview on the Saint Francis web site. “We really needed that and I am glad I could come through for my teammates. This is the first time I’ve beaten Taylor, so it makes it that much better.”
It was Conder’s first goal of the season, and it helped the Cougars snap a four-game losing streak. He has been credited with a pair of assists.
Junior Ethan Vigario scored USF’s first goal, his 12th of the season, just 3:51 into the match off a feed from freshman Ivan Altimorano.
“That was some goal by Nate on one good ankle,” Vigario added. “We’ve been working on playing the ball in the air and it paid off, especially for Nate.”
Other local members of the Cougars are junior defender Carson Neer (Northridge), junior forward Jacob Woodruff (Elkhart Central), sophomore midfielder Elmar Martinez (Elkhart Memorial), sophomore defender John Yaney (Northridge) and freshman defender Stone Thompson (Northridge).
Saint Francis is 6-9 overall, 2-4 in the CL.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Junior outside back-center back Jade Thompson (Northridge) recorded two shots on goal, junior midfielder Brey Baltazar one and freshman defender Haley Miller (Concord) one for the Saint Francis Cougars in a 2-0 Crossroads League loss to the Huntington Foresters.
•Freshman midfielder Sage Schnell (Northridge) has started eight games for the University of Findlay Oilers. Schnell has been credited with a shot on goal. The Oilers are 8-0-1 overall, 6-0-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
•Purdue University freshman defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn (West Noble) played in all three sets as the Boilermakers notched a 25-22, 25-10, 25-18 Big Ten win over Northwestern. The Boilers are 11-4 overall, 3-3 in the conference. She had a setting assists and six digs in the Northwestern match.
Schermerhorn has appeared in 20 sets this season with a total of three setting assists and 26 digs.
•Junior middle hitter Makayla Bell (Fairfield) had three kills and five digs for the Grace College Lancers in a 25-12, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14 loss to Trinity Christian and five kills and a dig in a 25-16. 25-18, 25-18 loss to Carroll.
•Senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) notched eight kills, a service ace and 15 digs for the Indiana Wesleyan University Wildcats in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 victory over IU Kokomo on “Senior Day.” Junior Marci Miller (Northridge) had 10 kills, a dig and a solo block.
The Wildcats are 22-1 on the season.
WOMEN’S GOLF
•Grace College freshman Abby Slabaugh (NorthWood) carded an 88-99—187 and classmate Alayna Frey (Northridge) a 93-102—195 for Grace College in the Lancer Invitational at Stonehenge Golf Club. Slabaugh played for the second Grace team and Frey for the B team.
FOOTBALL
•Freshman wide receiver Kyran Pearson (Elkhart Central) snared a 41-yard pass from senior quarterback Brent Hayes that set up the the Trine Thunder’s first touchdown in a 23-14 loss to Alma. The TD gave Trine a 7-3 lead with :38 remaining in the first period.
Senior kicker Lucas Garza (Wawasee) booted two PATs for the Thunder. He also averaged 45.0 yards on two kickoffs and 34.0 yards on a punt. Sophomore linebacker Jacob Yoder (Concord) was credited with a tackle for the Thunder’s defense.
•Redshirt freshman linebacker Damien Jackson (Concord) recorded a tackle, an assist and 1/2 a sack for the Illinois State Redbirds in a 42-14 win against Morehead State.
•Redshirt freshman Josh Gorball (Concord) kicked all five of his PAT attempts for the Grand Valley State Lakers in a 35-28 win over Saginaw Valley State. Groball averaged 58.3 yards on his six kickoffs.
Sophomore defensive backs Rummel Johnson (Goshen) and Jon’Tavous Webb (Elkhart Central) were both credited with tackles assists.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Sophomore Camille Lozier (Concord) completed the fall portion of the schedule for the Trine Thunder with an 0-5 singles record, 0-1 at No. 3 and 0-4 at No. 5. She was 1-4 at No. 3 doubles with junior Andrea Jordan.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Freshman Aaron Streit (Fairfield) finished the fall portion of the Trine Thunder schedule with a 3-1 record at No. 3 singles and a 3-1 mark with senior Jacob Weiss at No. 2 doubles.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Freshman Alexis Freyenberger (Northridge) placed third in the 200- freestyle (2:57.46), fifth in the 100- free (1:23.45) and eighth in the 500-yard free (8:00.32) for Saint Andrews University in a 100-32 loss to Columbia College. Saint Andrews is located in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.