TERRE HAUTE — Ethan Cain knows the risks he faces every day living in a world that has been turned upside down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also understands the risks he faces when he steps on a football field, and the Concord High School graduate was prepared to assume all of those risks as a freshman quarterback on the Indiana State University football team this fall.
That is until practice for the ISU Sycamores was suspended Aug. 3 due to six players testing positive for COVID-19.
Sycamores head coach Curt Mallory informed the media that day at least three other teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference had previously paused football practice or conditioning because of positive tests.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our foremost concern,” Sherard Clinkscales, ISU Director of Athletics, said in a statement on the school’s website. “Our doctors and training staff instituted and followed strict protocols on monitoring and testing student-athletes.”
Mallory has been the head coach at ISU since 2017. He is the son of former Indiana University head football coach Bill Mallory.
On Aug. 7, after the MVC announced the postponement of the conference schedule but left open the possibility for schools to play up to three-non conference foes, Indiana State postponed their entire season.
“My initial reaction was devastation. It was nothing against Indiana State,” Cain said. “It was heartbreaking. It was not our fault. We had done everything we had been told to do in order to try and have a football season. It was a college football thing.”
Cain was prepared to accept the risks in order to play this season.
“I know the risks of the coronavirus and I feel safe,” Cain said. “If I would get the virus I’m not worried about my being able to recover. My concern would be passing it on to family or friends who might not be in as good of a position to recover.
“That is why if we would have played football I was going to isolate myself from my family and friends. There was not going to be anything on my mind but football.
“Don’t get me wrong, the coronavirus is a serious risk, but there is also a risk in playing football. I have torn an ACL and a meniscus playing the sport.”
Cain shared about how the team used the time the program was shutdown.
“We did a lot of individual workouts while we were waiting for team workouts to begin again,” he said. “Now with the season being shutdown, we are waiting to see when and what kind of workouts are going to be allowed. Everything is up in the air. Things can change so quickly.”
There is a possibility of the Sycamores playing a spring season in 2021.
“This will be the first time since I was in second grade that I will not be playing football in the fall,” he said. “It would be weird playing the season in the spring but if we do we would approach the season just like we would if it was in the fall.”
Cain does have some concern about the number of games they could end up playing.
“If we play 10 games next spring and 10 more in the fall (2021) that is 20 games in a year and I’m not sure if that is healthy,” he said. “But I’m sure the school would have plans in place so we are not overdoing the physical contact.
“It is important right now with the pandemic that we bring some kind of normalcy back to the world and I feel sports are a big part of that. This pandemic affects us all but it is time we start living our lives once again in a more normal manner.”
Classes at Indiana State start Tuesday.
“Four of my classes are hybrid,” Cain said. “I would prefer all of my classes to be in person. In my last semester of high school, we had to go to online classes and I found it harder. It was tough to wake up and get ready for a class on the computer.”
Cain is in a program called Supply Chain Management at ISU.
“It’s a new brand of a business degree,” he said. “I don’t know what type of business I would like to go into. My hope is to get some kind of internship during college and test the waters.”
Cain led the Concord Minutemen to an 8-2 record in 2019 and was a Class 5A All-State selection. During the regular season, he completed 154 of 246 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,735 yards. He tossed 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
