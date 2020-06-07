NAPPANEE — The recognition for Bronson Yoder’s outstanding freshman football season in 2019 at William & Mary just keeps coming.
The NorthWood High School graduate, who earned Freshman All-American honorable mention honors a year ago, was recently named to the HERO Sports Preseason All-American Team as a return specialist.
“I am blessed to receive this kind of recognition. I never really thought about it,” Yoder said.
Yoder credited assistant coach Josh Zidenberg, who was the Special Teams Coordinator-Safeties Coach at William & Mary in 2019.
“He (Zidenberg) pushed me every single day. He never let me give anything less than my best,” Yoder said.
Zidenberg has taken a job as the Passing Coordinator-Defensive Backs Coach for the Ball State Cardinals this season.
Bo Revell, who has been at William & Mary for five seasons, is the new Special Teams Coordinator. He recruited Yoder for the Tribe.
“Bronson is an amazing young man and athlete,” Revell said. “For him to come to William & Mary and have such immediate success speaks to how great of an athlete and person he is. He has great strength not only on the field but off as well.”
In his first season for the Tribe, Yoder gained a total of 1,347 all-purpose yards as William & Mary posted a 5-7 overall record, 3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Conference. His biggest impact came as a kickoff returner. In 12 games, Yoder returned a total of 34 kickoffs for 913 yards (26.9 yards per return) and two touchdowns. The 913 yards set a William & Mary record and ranked Yoder second nationally. His two return TDs were tied for first nationally and his 26.9 average was 11th in the nation.
Later in the season, he moved to the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 375 yards on 64 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and catching five passes for 23 yards (4.6 yards per catch). He also completed both of the passes he attempted for a total of 12 yards. He scored six TDs, four rushing to go with the two kick returns.
“Bronson definitely made an impressive splash his freshman year that no one could have expected from any freshman,” Revell said. “I will say it’s a double-edged sword of sorts because now we know just how talented he is and know he will be able to produce at that elite level.”
Yoder is listed as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety on the 2020 roster.
“Bronson is extremely fast and has really impressive strength for his size but his determination, competitiveness and toughness are the keys to his success as a player,” Revell said.
Yoder shared he didn’t know what to expect going into his first collegiate season.
“Honestly, I didn’t know how much playing time I would get,” he said.
Besides the standard answers of the speed of the game and the multitude of talent that exists in the college game, Yoder learned one of aspect about playing football at that level.
“It’s like a job,” he said. “You spend eight hours per day in practice, in meetings and in conditioning and that is on top of the things you do on your own like watching extra film. My roommate and I spend a lot of time watching film together on our own. We don’t have to do that but we know there are other players doing it and if we want to remain competitive we have to do the extra things like that.
“One of the coaches here told me you either like it or love it. By like he meant you do the bare minimum and by love he meant doing all you can.”
Yoder shared some team goals and some of his own personal goals for the upcoming season.
“Team-wise we want to win the conference championship and make a huge run in the postseason,” he said. “Personally, I want to get my kick return average over 27 yards and want to get more than 900 return yards once again,” he said.
The Tribe is slated to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 against the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, Calif.
“I am so excited for that game,” Yoder said. “Last season we played Virginia and the year before Virginia Tech. Every year we play a ‘big dog’ and not just to play them. We want to show people we can compete with the bigger schools.
“I have been a fan of Stanford since the days of Christian McCaffrey. I love the way he carries himself on and off the field.”
McCaffrey set the NCAA record for all-purpose yards in a season with 3,864 for the Cardinal in 2015. He broke the record of 3,250 yards by Barry Sanders.
McCaffrey was the eighth pick of the first round of the 2017 draft by the Carolina Panthers.
Yoder is home working construction this summer. He plans on taking an online course in July. He is also waiting on word when he can return to the campus in Williamsburg, Virginia.
“We have not gotten word on when we can go back,” Yoder said. “There are crazy times we are going through.”
When talking about crazy times, Yoder shared some thoughts on the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, which has sparked protests around the country, some of which have turned violent.
“It’s a shame that in America the only way a subject like this gets any attention is by rioting and protests,” Yoder said. “This speaks volumes about my white privilege because I have never been racially profiled or have not been in fear for my life because of the color of my skin like some of my teammates have been. Our head coach (Mike London) has told us America needs to wake up. There are changes that need to be made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.