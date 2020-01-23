GOSHEN — Brandon Emerick saved his best for the end of regulation, and then stepped it up an extra notch in overtime.
The Rockford University junior drained a 3-pointer with :04 left in the second half to send the men’s basketball game with Dominican University into overtime tied 73-73.
The Concord High School graduate then netted eight of the 17 points scored by the Regents in the extra session for a 90-84 victory to improve their record to 8-8 overall, 6-5 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Emerick finished the contest with 28 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
He fell one point shy of his career-high of 29 points in a 101-93 win over Aurora University on Dec. 7, 2019.
Emerick leads the Regents in scoring at 16.5 ppg. He is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is shooting 39.9 percent (55-of-138) from 3-point range.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Grace Lancers dropped an 87-85 Crossroads League decision to the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats. Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) totaled five points, three rebounds and three assists and freshman Sam Smith (Elkhart Memorial) had a steal for the Lancers. Senior Kyle Mangas (Warsaw) scored 35 points for the winners, including the game-winning 3-pointer.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) poured in 27 points and freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) added 14 for the Bethel Pilots in an 81-77 Crossroads league defeat at Goshen College. Brickner made 10-of-16 field goals and Feenstra grabbed three rebounds.
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) had three points, two rebounds and two steals for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 75-62 loss to Tennessee Tech.
•The Indiana University South Bend Titans (19-2) saw their 12-game winning streak snapped in a 69-42 loss to the St. Francis Fighting Saints (Joliet, Illinois). Junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) had two points, three rebounds and a steal for the Titans.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Nebraska sophomore Sara Troyer (Northridge) won the three-meter diving (323.85 points) and the one-meter event (270.98) as the Cornhuskers defeated the University of Nebraska Omaha, 202-94.
•Junior Katie Hughes (Northridge) placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:04.97) and sophomore Syndee Emerson (Northridge) fourth in the 200 butterfly (2:07.07) and sixth in the 500 free (5:14.57) for the Purdue Boilermakers in a 187.5-106.5 win over Michigan State in Big Ten action.
•The Rutgers Scarlet Knights dropped a 150.5-149.5 decision to Villanova. Junior Lauren Boone (Concord) placed third in the one-meter diving (236.99 points) and in the three-meter diving (236.85) for the Knights.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Senior Stephen Krecsmar (Concord) finished first in the 50 freestyle (21.24) and second in the 500 free (4:46.40) for the Villanova Wildcats in a 130-75 win over Providence. Krecsmar teamed up with freshmen Ryan Maher, Reid Hutcherson and Nick Fiddler to win the 200 free relay (1:27.84).
•Junior Spencer Lehman (Northridge) was fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:47.20) and sophomore Logan Brown (Elkhart Central) seventh in both the one-meter diving (274.05 points) and three-meter diving (270.33) for the Indiana Hoosiers in a 160-140 Big Ten loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
•The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 184-113, in a Big Ten meet. Sophomore Brady Robinson (Wawasee) finished sixth in the 200 breaststroke (2:11.10) for the winners.
•Senior Jeremy Burbrink (Northridge) placed seventh in the 100 backstroke (56.16) for the Lewis Flyers in a 193-64 win over Olivet Nazarene and a 189-98 loss to Chicago. Burbrink teamed with fellow seniors Thomas Kotel and Brandon Bouy and junior Erik Fosen for a sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:41.74).
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Sophomore Erica Stutsman (NorthWood) ran an NAIA national qualifying time of 5:15.5 in the mile for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in the IWU Indoor Invitational.
MEN’S TRACK
•Senior Derek Parker (NorthWood) had an NAIA national qualifying time of 8.17 in the 60-meter hurdles for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in the IWU Indoor Invitational.
•Junior Bailey Lang (Northridge) placed third in the weight throw (16.77 meters) for the Bethel Pilots in the Bob Eubanks Open at Grand Valley State University. Lang’s distance was an NAIA national qualifying standard. Junior Ben Zuercher (Northridge), senior Travis Sperry, junior Bailey Mott and freshman Wesley Simpson finished fourth in the 4 x 400 relay (3:36.61) and seventh in the 4 x 100 relay (no time available) for the Pilots.
•Junior Salvador Escamilla (Concord) finished 24th (8:57.72) in the 3,000 meters and senior Juan Perez (Goshen) 47th (9:13.09 for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in the Bill Clinger Open at Grand Valley State University. Junior Solomon Wiebe-Powell (Elkhart Central) ran a 9:34.96 for the Maple Leafs in the third heat.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Sophomore Courtney Lengacher (NorthWood) was one of seven student-athletes at Indiana University South Bend to receive All-Academic honors from the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the fall season. To be eligible an athlete must maintain a GPA of 3.25 or better.
The Titans posted an overall record of 22-14 last season, 14-4 in the CCAC. Lengacher had 226 setting assists and 110 digs.
CHEERLEADING
•Senior Israel Waltz (Concord) and freshman Ariana Sanceda (Elkhart Central) are members of the Bethel University competitive cheer squad that place seventh in the Knight Show at Marian University.
