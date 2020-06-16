GOSHEN — Senior Lauren Boone, who will be a senior this fall at Rutgers University, has been named a captain for the Scarlet Knights’ women’s swimming and diving team for the 2020-21 season.
The Concord High School graduate was one of four Scarlet Knights to qualify for the zone diving championships last season. She finished in the top 20 in platform diving with a career-best 179.90 points.
In last season’s Big Ten Championships, Boone was 25th on the platform (179.15 points) and 43rd in three-meter diving (202.95).
At Concord, Boone was a three-time NISCA All-American, a two-time state finalist, a four-time state qualifier, a three-time sectional champion and a three-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Alyssa Koch (Wawasee) placed 17th in the 400 individual medley (4:53.52) and 19th in the 1,650 freestyle (19:18.68) as the DePauw Tigers finishing fourth in the team standings in the North Coast Athletic Conference meet at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
SWIMMING
•The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is adding the Bethel University Pilots as an associate member in both men’s and women’s swimming and diving for the 2020-21 season.
The Pilots join Lincoln College (Illinois), Midland University, Olivet Nazarene University, Sterling College, Tabor College and the University of Saint Mary as institutions competing in the sport in the KCAC.
“We are very excited for our men’s and women’s swimming programs joining the KCAC for the 2020-21 season,” Tony Natali, Bethel University Athletic Director, stated on the school’s website. “There are so many quality programs in that conference and we are honored to be a part of those schools.”
Ben Housand (Concord) was a freshman on the 2019-20 Bethel men’s roster and Bailey Hanton (Bethany Christian) a sophomore on the women’s roster.
The Tabor Bluejays are coached by Concord High School graduate Nathan Duell, who coached at Concord (1995-97 and 2000-04) and Goshen (2008-13). Duell had been at Tabor since 2014.
BOWLING
•The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) has announced the addition of the Bethel University Pilots to teams competing in men’s and women’s bowling for the 2020-21 season. The 2019-20 season was the first for the Pilots in the sport.
Bethel is already a member of the WHAC for women’s lacrosse.
“Bethel is very excited for our men’s and women’s bowling teams in joining the WHAC coming up in 2020-21,” said Bethel Athletic Director Tony Natali on the school’s website. “The WHAC has so many top-notch universities and their sports programs do a great job nationally. We’re honored to be able to compete among these schools.”
Other schools in the WHAC for bowling are Aquinas, Cleary, Concordia, Cornerstone, Huntington, Indiana Tech, Lawrence Tech, Lourdes, Madonna, Mount Vernon Nazarene, Siena Heights, Spring Arbor and University Michigan-Dearborn.
BASEBALL
•Senior Andrew Kennedy (Northridge) has been named to the CoSIDA NAIA Baseball Academic All-American First Team. The prestigious 12-man team recognizes student-athletes for academic and athletic accomplishments. They are voted on by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
This was Kennedy’s first selection to the team. He posted a 3.93 grade-point average in exercise science. He has also earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Crossroads League awards, marking the second-straight year with those academic honors.
Kennedy was a two-time All-Crossroads League selection. He played in 168 games (132 starts) in his career for the Trojans. He posted a .302 carer batting average with 32 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 58 runs scored and 96 RBI. He recorded a 10-1 record with a 4.97 ERA in 114 innings. He struck out 85 and walked 51. He notched a .990 fielding percentage handling 486 chances. He had 446 putouts, 35 assists and five errors.
WOMEN’S TRACK
• University of Evansville junior Julie Borkholder (Jimtown) set personal bests in the 60 meters (27th in 8.50) at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships and in the 200 meters (28.89) at the Marshall Invitational.
