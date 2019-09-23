GOSHEN — Goshen College sophomore forward Lucas Bontreger has been named the Maple Leaf Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending September 15.
The Goshen High School graduate notched his first career hat trick in a 6-0 men's soccer win over IU Northwest at the John Ingold Athletic Complex on the GC campus. He scored at 23:41 and 32:38 of the first half and at 82:27 of the second.
Two of the goals were assisted by sophomore Matt Granitz (Concord).
It was the first hat trick by a GC player since Ollie Smith netted three goals against Saint Francis on Sept. 30, 2017.
There have been 57 hat tricks in program history by 17 individuals. Lucas’ father Myron Bontreger (Goshen High School girls soccer coach) has four of the hat tricks. The Bontreger’s are the only father and son duo on the list.
Lucas Bontreger leads the 2019 Maple Leafs with six goals on 23 shots, accounting for half of the team’s scoring and a quarter of the attempts. His career totals include 12 goals, six assists and 52 shots in 25 games.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Freshman Ariana Stoltzfus (Northridge) has started all eight matches for the Spring Arbor Cougars (4-3-1). She has been credited with one shot on goal.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Junior middle hitter Makayla Bell (Fairfield) had eight kills, two aces and two blocks for the Grace College Lancers in a thrilling 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13 Crossroads League victory over Spring Arbor.
•Junior Calsey Gruzdov (Goshen) recorded six kills, a dig and a solo block and junior Mackenzie Williams (Elkhart Memorial) three setting assists and six digs for the Bethel College Pilots in a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Goshen College Maple Leafs in Crossroads League action.
Junior Taylor Eash (Westview) recorded eight kills, sophomore Haylee Pennington (NorthWood) six kills, two aces and a solo block and junior Tessa Clark (Bethany Christian) 11 digs for the Maple Leafs.
•The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats improved to 17-0 overall, 6-0 in the Crossroads League with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 win over the Taylor Trojans. Senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) and junior Marci Miller (Northridge) both tallied 10 kills for the winners.
•Spring Arbor senior Maggie Watson (Elkhart Christian Academy) has appeared in 36 sets for the Cougars (4-8 overall. 0-7 in the Crossroads League). She has a total of 43 kills, two setting assists and an ace so far this season.
FOOTBALL
•Redshirt freshman Josh Gorball (Concord) kicked the first field goal of his career (29 yards) at 9:42 of the opening quarter as the Grand Valley State University Lakers took a 3-0 lead over Northwood in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game. Gorball also booted a 20-yard FG and three PATs as the Lakers went on to a 27-3 victory.
Sophomore defensive back Rummel Johnson (Goshen) was credited with a tackle for the Lakers.
•Freshman Bronson Yoder (NorthWood) had a tackle and an assist and returned two kickoffs for 49 yards for the William & Mary Tribe in a 19-7 loss at East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina.
•Junior offensive lineman Hunter Pearson (Goshen) has played in one game for the Hillsdale Chargers (1-2). Freshman defensive back Julius Graber (Northridge) has not appeared in a contest yet.
•Junior running back Eli Wallace (Lakeland) carried the ball seven times for 28 yards for the University of Saint Francis Cougars in a 29-16 win at Robert Morris University in Chicago.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Goshen College junior Salvador Escamilia (Concord) was the second Maple Leaf runner and the ninth overall finisher (26:58.6) in the Knight-Rider Invitational hosted by Grand Rapids Community College and Calvin College.
•The Bethel College pilots finished eighth out of 11 teams in the Ray Bullock Invitational at Taylor University. Pilot sophomore Trevor Miller (Elkhart Christian Academy) was the 50th overall runner (29:03.0), freshman Jordan Shoemaker (West Noble) 64th (29:20.6), freshman Gama Montiel 86th (30:18.1) and junior Erick Contreras (West Noble) 87th (30:19.03).
•Junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) finished 77th (26:27) and junior Garrett McKee (Elkhart Christian Academy) 105th (27:26) as the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats finished 11th out of 21 teams in the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs posted a 6-1 win over Olivet. Junior Victoria Oakes (Northridge) teamed with freshman Hannah McCoy for a 6-0 win at No.1 doubles for the winners. Sophomore Ashley Arroyo (Concord) was a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5 winner at No. 4 singles and junior Elsie Koop Liechty (Goshen) dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision at No. 3 singles.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Junior Jeryl Weaver (Westview) dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision at No. 3 singles and freshman Brandon Eash (Westview) fell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 6 singles for the Bethel College Pilots in a 5-2 Crossroads League loss to Mount Vernon. Weaver teamed with senior Brian Shemberger for a 7-6 win at No. 1 singles.
