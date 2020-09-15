GOSHEN — Senior Brey Baltazar was a standout for the University of Saint Francis women’s soccer team in a season-opening 1-0 win over Trine University at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in Fort Wayne Sunday.
The Northridge High School graduate found the lower-right corner of the net fourteen seconds into the second overtime. The goal was assisted by Ellen Weikert and Aubrey Vince.
Baltazar had four shots (three on goal in the contest).
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs placed 12th in the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational in Marion. It’s Goshen’s best team finish in the meet since 2017. Freshman Summer Cooper (Concord) was 62nd overall in 20:33.2 for Goshen, sophomore Hannah Kurtz (Goshen) 79th (21:01.3), freshman Celeste Arroyo (Goshen) 94th (21:29.5) and freshman Sheila Herrera (Goshen) 106th (21:52.9). Also, sophomore Lydia Holsopple (Fairfield) finished in 23:59.8.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Senior Landon Miller (Fairfield) was the first runner for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats and the sixth overall finisher (25:33.0) in the school’s Twilight Invitational in Marion. Senior Garrett McKee (Elkhart Christian) was 15th (26:00.0) as the Wildcats were fourth in the team standings.
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs finished sixth out of 18 teams in the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational in Marion. Senior Salvador Escamilla placed 26th overall (26:17.9) for Goshen and junior Jonah Hochstetler (Bethany Christian) 93rd (28:12.9). Also running for the Maple Leafs were junior Solomon Wiebe-Powell (Elkhart Central) finishing in 29:15.2, freshman Levi Graber (Goshen) 30:47.7 and freshman Simon Hertzler Gascho (Goshen) 32:15.2.
•The Bethel Pilots placed 12th in the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational in Marion. Junior Trevor Miller (Elkhart Christian) was the first finisher for the Pilots in a time of 27:18.6 for the 8,000 meters. Sophomore Jordan Shoemaker (West Noble) was the third Pilots runner (27:45.1) and junior Kent Eagleson (Lakeland) the fifth (28:28.8).
•Trine senior Derek Miller (Westview) was seventh (25:35.6) and Huntington sophomore Kent Yoder (Westview) 11th (25:49.0) at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Freshman middle blocker Maddy Payne (NorthWood) recorded 14 kills and freshman setter Caroline Mullet (NorthWood) 28 assists and eight digs for the Bethel Pilots in a 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 15-10 Crossroads League victory over Spring Arbor. Payne had eight kills in a 25-10, 25-11, 25-9 CL win over the Goshen College Maple Leafs.
MEN’S TENNIS
•Senior Jeryl Weaver (Westview) and classmate Brian Shembarger posted 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles for the Bethel Pilots in an 8-1 loss to the Marian Knights in a Crossroads League match. Weaver dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision at No. 4 singles. Freshman Wes Troyer (NorthWood) fell 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and teamed with freshman Maxwell Blumentritt in a 6-1 defeat at No. 2 doubles.
•Trine sophomore Aaron Streit (Fairfield) was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles as the Thunder dropped a 5-4 decision to Olivet College. He teamed with Ryan Smith in an 8-7 loss at No.1 doubles. Sophomore Eric Gaby (Fairfield) teamed with Mitch Rose for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
