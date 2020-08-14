KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Calling audibles is part of being a football coach, and doing so on the gridiron is a necessary part of their occupation.
However, having to call audibles when it comes to changing practice sessions or canceling the fall football season and possibly moving it to spring due to a global pandemic is a different story.
That is the situation former NorthWood High School standout athlete Trevor Andrews is now facing after the 2020 Western Michigan football season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was entering his second season for the Broncos, who are a member of the Mid-American Conference — the first FBS conference to cancel its entire slate of fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always disappointing when something like this happens,” Andrews said. “But it is what it is. Coaches are planners and we like to layout practice plans for the whole season. We like to know what we are going to be doing so we can continue to improve.”
All of that planning came to a screeching halt last Saturday when MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher released a statement canceling fall sports. The following is a part of that statement:
“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” Steinbrecher said. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path – and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group. It is a decision that affects roughly 2,500 student-athletes who live for the moment to compete.”
Andrews and the rest of the coaching staff were preparing a team for a fall season that was slated to begin on Friday, Sept. 4 with a home date against the Stony Brook Seawolves (Stony Brook, New York).
“We were getting ready for the opener. Now we have to figure out a new plan so we can set some new goals,” Andrews said. “Right now we are waiting on the MAC Administrators and Athletic Directors to tell us if we are going to play in the spring.
“Part of the problem is you can make a plan and five minutes later it can change. There is just too much uncertainty and that is something that makes it hard for coaches to plan.”
The coronavirus changed the course of the summer for Andrews.
“I’ve worked more hours than I ever have since COVID-19 hit in March,” he said. “We were halfway through spring ball when everything was shutdown. Since then we have spent a lot of time on Zoom and Skype with our student-athletes trying to make sure they were staying sharp mentally and staying healthy. Normally over the summer, we take time off but this year we did a lot of work with players making sure they were up to date academically.”
COVID-19 has also changed recruiting.
“We have not been allowed to have any recruits on campus nor have we been able to go see them,” Andrews said. “All contact with recruits has been either by Zoom or Skype.”
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Western Michigan was scheduled to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend this year on Saturday, Sept. 19. When the Irish announced their revised schedule last week, the Broncos were going to be the lone non-ACC squad on the schedule.
“Going to play at Notre Dame was going to be a big deal for me. Since I’m from the area, it was going to be like a homecoming,” Andrews said. “I’ve never coached at Notre Dame and was looking forward to that. I may not have been in the stadium since high school. I know I have not been there since the stadium was remodeled.”
The move to Western from William & Mary (Williamsburg, Virginia) has been a good, one according to Andrews.
“Kalamazoo is a great place and it is still considered Michiana, which is where I grew up,” he said. “It’s nice I can drive down and have a barbecue with my mom.”
Trevor and his wife, Danielle, have four children, James, Sophia, Aiden and Annabelle.
Tim Lester has been the head coach at Western since Jan. 2017.
“I love the family atmosphere he has brought to the program,” Andrews said. “It has been a blessing to work for him. He is not just about the players and coaches, but he involves their families as well. My wife is baking a birthday cake for one of the players.”
FAMILY TRADITION
Trevor is doing the best he can to carry on his family coaching tradition, as his father Jim Andrews was a legendary football coach at NorthWood. The Elkhart County Athletic Hall of Fame inductee went 4-6 in his first season for the Panthers before posting 19 straight winning campaigns for a career record of 150-67. His teams won five Northern Lakes Conference championships, six sectional titles, three regional crowns and finished as the state runner-up twice.
Jim Andrews died in an automobile accident in 1992.
Trevor’s younger brother Nate is the current NorthWood head coach. Nate takes a 53-19 mark into this his seventh season at NW. He has an overall record of 93-58 in 14 seasons.
Trevor joined the Broncos’ staff on Jan. 14, 2019, as the squad’s linebacker coach.
During his first season at Western, Andrews helped junior Treshaun Hayward earn All-American honors from The Sporting News. Hayward recorded a team-high 142 tackles in the 2019 season, a number that ranked third in the nation.
Andrews came to the Broncos after spending 10 years at William & Mary. As the Tribe’s defensive coordinator, he mentored DeAndre Houston-Carson, the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and a first-team All-American, one of just three in school history.
Four of his former have gone on to sign NFL contracts, highlighted by Houston-Carson, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears in 2016.
Prior to William & Mary, Andrews worked as the secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.
He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Illinois Wesleyan University working with the secondary.
Andrews played his college ball at the University of Dayton, where he was a member of three Pioneer Football League Conference championship teams and played on the Flyers’ undefeated team (11-0) in 1996.
Trevor is also a member of the Elkhart County Athletic HOF. He earned a combined nine letters in football, wrestling and track and field at NorthWood before graduating in 1994. He was a three-year letterwinner in football as the Panthers captured three consecutive NLC titles and advanced to the 1993 Class 3A state championship game. He was a four-year letterwinner in wrestling, leading the Panthers to two NLC, two sectional and two regional titles. He was a four-time NLC individual champion, a two-time semistate champion and the state runner-up at 171 pounds in 1994.
