GOSHEN — A large number of high school seniors have made college commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers this spring.
CONCORD
•Two members of the girls swimming and diving team that finished as the runner-up to Northridge in the IHSAA sectional hosted by Elkhart Central at the Elkhart Aquatic Center will be swimming in college. Brooklyn Messenger has signed with the University of St. Louis and Gabby Sponseller with the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater.
Messenger placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.51) 13th in the 100 freestyle (58.22) while Sponseller finished sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:13.53) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.15). Sponseller teamed with Audrey Lantz, Kiran Stauffer and Grace Brenneman for seconds in the 200 medley relay (1:38.03) and the 200 free relay (3:34.20).
•Also at Concord football players Spencer Arnold and Ariel DeLaPaz have signed with the University of Indianapolis and Ethan Cain with Indiana State. Summer Cooper will be joining the Goshen College women’s cross country and track and field programs, Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre the McKendree University wrestling program and Noah Wright the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s cross country and track and field teams.
FAIRFIELD
•Madeline Gawthrop has signed to continue her volleyball career at Ohio Northern University, located in Ada, Ohio. The Polar Bears are an NCAA D-III and are members of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).
She was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball and three-year letterwinner in tennis for the Falcons. She was a two-time All-Northeast Corner Conference selection and an All-District choice in volleyball. The Falcons won a Class 3A sectional title in 2017 to go with 2A sectional and regional crowns in 2019.
•Carol Haldeman will be joining the women’s cross country and track and field teams at Trine University. She was a four-year letterwinner in both sports at Fairfield. In cross country, Haldeman was a three-time winner of the Northeast Corner Conference meet and was a state qualifier last fall. She was the team’s most valuable runner all four seasons. In track, she was a two-time NECC champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, a two-time regional qualifier in the 1,600 and one-time regional qualifier in the 3,200. She was a two-time team most valuable runner.
NORTHRIDGE
•Alex Stauffer aided the Northridge Raiders to the Class 4A boys basketball sectional title at North Side Gym in Elkhart only to see the remainder of the IHSAA tournament postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-6 post player has signed with the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats. Stauffer was the second-leading scorer for the Raiders at 14.2 points per game and the leading rebounder at 7.4 per contest. He shot 57.3 percent (146-of-255) on all field goals and 40.0 (18-of-45) from 3-point range.
•Other Raiders that have signed are David Enfield baseball at Marian University, Hope Stacker women’s soccer at Indiana Wesleyan, Tomisina Staltari women’s soccer at Marian University and Sydney Briggs women’s lacrosse at Franklin College. Also, Rhett Addis is going to Drake University to play football, Betsy Wertman women’s soccer at Grace College, Jenna Nethercutt women’s swimming at IUPUI, Kenzie Weber women’s swimming at Illinois State University, Molly Brown, women’s volleyball at Purdue University and Tanner Sallee men’s soccer and men’s track at Grace College.
WAWASEE
•Carter Woody has signed with Kellogg Community College to play baseball. He was a two-time Wawasee Pitcher of the Year and a four-year letterwinner for the Warriors.
•Levi Brown, who was the Offensive Player of the Year, has signed with Anderson University baseball and Logan Adkins, Saint Francis baseball.
WEST NOBLE
•Juan Calvo has signed with Goshen College men’s soccer, Colten Cripe, Grand Valley State men’s cross county and track; Gabrielle Foreman, Saint Francis women’s cross country and track; Hannah Godfrey, Grace College women’s golf; Josh Gross, Marian University football and Abraham Longoria, Bethel College men’s cross country, Also, Yarency Murillo-Rivera has signed with Grace College women’s track, Joel Mast, Spring Arbor men’s tennis; Kristina Teel, Grace College volleyball and Nallely Villialobos, Indiana University South Bend women’s cross country and track.
WESTVIEW
•Aleka Ernsberger, who placed 16th in the 400 meters at the 2019 IHSAA state track and field finals, will be going to compete in the sport at Taylor University.
