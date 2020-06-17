WAKARUSA — Athletes and coaches talk about getting “The Call.”
“The Call” refers to receiving the information that you are going into the hall of fame for your particular sport.
Former Bethel College Pilots men’s basketball coach Mike Lightfoot recently received “The Call” about his being inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class.
“When they told me, the first two things I said were, ‘Can you repeat that?’ and ‘Are you sure?’” the Bethel legend said. “When I look at some of the names in the Hall that I grew up following, I’m not sure I belong. Jerry Sloan was my idol growing up, plus there are players like Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe and Jack Sikma.
“It really is an amazing honor. I guess it shows that if you hang around long enough, good things happen.”
The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame includes players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA levels. Combined, these levels of college basketball account for nearly 1,200 colleges and universities throughout the United States.
Another member of the HOF fans will recognize is Phil Jackson, who played at North Dakota. He won two NBA titles as a player for the New York Knicks and 11 as the coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
WELL-DESERVED
Lightfoot, who guided the Pilots from 1987 to 2017, might be selling himself a little short when it comes to receiving the HOF nod. He led the Pilots to three NAIA Division II Championships (1995, 1997, 1998) and four NCCAA Championships (1992, 1993, 2000, 2007), giving him a remarkable seven National Championships. His teams won 11 NCCAA Regional Championships and 10 Mid-Central Conference Championships.
One of his former Bethel players believes the honor is well-deserved for his former coach.
“Playing for him, seeing the intensity he coaches with both in practice and games, and his expectations of excellence is something yet it’s even more when combined with the way he cares for his players off the court,” said 1994 Bethel graduate Brian Bechtel. “He took young men, many of whom were away from home for the first time, and turned them into men who could go out and be productive members of society.”
Bechtel is a member of the Bethel Athletic Hall of Fame. He was the winner of the Pete Maravich Award for the NCCAA Player of the Year in 1994.
In comparison to Lightfoot, John Wooden, who was a member of the 2018 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Class, coached the UCLA Bruins to 10 NCAA Division I National Championships. Current Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski has five national titles.
Lightfoot was the fastest collegiate coach in basketball history (in terms of seasons) to reach the 300-, 400-, and 500-win plateaus. During his career, Lightfoot was named NAIA Coach of the Year twice, NCCAA National Coach of the Year seven times, and Crossroads League Coach of the Year six times.
He finished his career with a 794-285 career record and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2009.
“One thing I like about this Hall of Fame is it recognizes athletes and coaches from all levels of basketball except for NCAA Division I,” Lightfoot said.
SPECIAL ICING
The honor has extra special meaning since one of Lightfoot’s former players, Eric Brand, will also be a member of the 2020 class.
“Being inducted along with Eric is extra special,” the coach said.
Brand is the only player in Bethel history to play in four straight national championship games, winning three of them. Brand’s teams won the 1997 NAIA National Championship, 1998 NAIA National Championship and 2000 NCCAA National Championship while coming in second at the 1999 NAIA National Championships.
Brand became a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2018.
He is the all-time leading scorer in Bethel history (2,696 points), games played (157), consecutive games played (157) and double-doubles (68).
“I could not have scripted it better than to go in the same class as Eric,” Lightfoot said.
Another one of Lightfoot’s former players, Rico Swanson, is already in the HOF. The 1998 Bethel graduate was a two-time NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and a three-time NAIA All-American. Swanson played in three consecutive NAIA National Championships, winning the Tournament Most Valuable Player Award in 1997 and 1998.
Despite winning 794 games and seven National Championships, the long-term relationships the longtime coach built with his former players is what means the most to Lightfoot.
“It’s not the national titles that stand out, it’s the tremendous relationships that formed over the years that do,” he said.
The veteran coach has turned to modern technology to keep in touch with his former players during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are doing Zoom meetings with all the past teams in four-year increments,” Lightfoot said. “It’s a great way for the players and for me to catch up with what former players are doing in life and how many children they have. It’s fun to see them face-to-face.
“We are about halfway through the 30 seasons so we have a ways to go yet.”
Bechtel can relate to the life experiences being a part of the Lightfoot legacy.
“There were so many life experiences in his program that were beyond the basketball court,” Bechtel said. “We went on a winter trip every year. It wasn’t something he had to do. He could have spent the time home with his own family. It was something he wanted to do because he realized the value of the experience and the impact it would have on players’ lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.