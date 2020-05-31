TOPEKA — Randy Yoder spent his entire coaching career in the sport of basketball but proved this past week he could’ve been a baseball coach based on the curveball he threw this past week.
On the day the interview for this story was scheduled, the veteran decided to announce his retirement as the Westview High School girls basketball coach after 26 seasons, leading the Warriors to 353 varsity wins, seven sectional titles and a Class 2A state runner-up finish in 2006.
“After much prayer and consideration, the time just seemed right to focus more time and energy toward family and other areas of my life. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that Westview gave me. The relationships and memories that I have made are very, very special,” said Yoder in his letter of resignation sent to Dr. Randy Miller, Superintendent of the Westview School Corporation.
Yoder built the Westview girls program from the ground up.
“The four seasons before me the Warriors went 10-62,” Yoder said. “My first season we finished 11-9 and I thought this isn’t too bad. Then reality hit. It took us some time to get the program going.”
Yoder started in the 1994-95 season and the Warriors captured their first sectional title under his guidance in 2005. Other titles have been in 1976, 1977, 1978, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The program’s lone regional and semistate crowns were in the run at the state title in 2006.
Westview started that season with losses at Wawasee (44-34) and at Elkhart Memorial (70-52).
“The coaching staff sat down to think about what we were going to do,” Yoder said.
Whatever they did worked, as the Warriors won 22 of their next 23 games. Westview rattled off 12 consecutive wins before dropping a 65-61 overtime decision to Lakeland in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship Jan. 14. The next loss was to Heritage Christian (46-34) in the state championship March 4.
The sectional finale proved to be a memorable one for Yoder as the Warriors edged Jimtown, 40-38, on a last-second shot by junior Jina Hite.
“To this day we call it ‘The Shot’ around Westview,” Yoder said. “We were up by a point and we fouled Stephanie Wagner, who was a 92 or 93 percent free-throw shooter so of course, she made both. We were down by one with 4.2 seconds left on the clock. Hite got the ball and launched a shot from about half court that went in.
“An ironic thing is we went on to lose to Heritage Christian in the state championship and the next year Jimtown beat us (39-36) in the sectional semifinals and went on to lose to Heritage (62-44) in the state championship.”
Sophomore Tiffany (Fisher) Koors was the leading scorer for the Warriors in the 2005-06 season with 483 points.
“Randy was not just a basketball coach, he was a leader and mentor as well. He led Westview girls basketball through so many wonderful seasons and numerous championships,” Koors said. “The one thing that was unique about Randy was that he was such a known figure in our community and tried his best to help you reach your full athletic potential on the court but also continue to help you build your character off of the court. Randy definitely left his mark on the girls basketball program at Westview and there will be some big shoes to fill.”
Another former player, Danielle Haney Hill, played three seasons for Yoder before graduating in 2003.
“Randy is a compassionate person and coach,” Hill said. “He and his wife Judy treated all the players like family. I recall getting gifts before every home game and he allowed me to be a part of the high school program as early as 5th grade. I was a manager and he even allowed me to play at open gyms and practices. He deeply cared for all his athletes and wanted to see them succeed. I am confident that he and his wife influenced many lives through his coaching career.”
Skyler (Carpenter) Janae, who graduated in 2012, tossed in 1,048 points in her career for Yoder.
“Randy was one of my favorite coaches I had throughout all of my years in competitive sports,” she said. “The reason I enjoyed playing for Randy so much was because of the way he invested in his players off the court. He cared about us as people first and players second. He and his wife, Judy, invited the team over to their house, orchestrated events and always knew that there was a bigger picture at play.
“He was a fair, seasoned coach that never jeopardized his character or integrity over the game of basketball. I could always trust that in what he was saying and doing, he had the best interest of the team in mind. What a great career he had as a coach. I’m thankful for his contribution to myself as an athlete and our school and community as a whole.”
Yoder agreed with his former players about how important his wife was to the success of the program.
“Judy was a huge factor. There is no way I could have coached as long as I did without her by my side,” he said. “It was a team effort and I was blessed to have her by my side.”
Yoder also gave credit to his assistant coaches.
“I was blessed with great assistants over the years. They were a great factor in the success,” he said.
Yoder and his coaching staff have always been on the same page.
“Our goal was always to teach more than basketball,” he said. “If there were other areas where we could help, the players always knew we would be there for them.
“All I wanted to do was put a team on the floor that represented Westview and our community in the right way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.