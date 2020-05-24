GOSHEN — When seeking to replace a longtime coach it’s a rather amazing stroke of luck when the replacement stays as long if not longer than the previous mentor.
Such was the case when then-Goshen High School Athletic Director Herb Resler talked to Mike Wynn about taking over the school’s boys cross country program after Rick Clark left to take a coaching job at Goshen College.
“When Herb first talked to me he was only thinking about a one-year commitment,” Wynn said. “One of the reasons I believe he did that is my wife Lee and I were newly married and he didn’t know how long of a period we wanted to commit for.”
For Wynn, that single year has stretched into a coaching tenure that has lasted 27 years.
Clark was at GHS for 20 years before spending 16 seasons at the helm of the GC Maple Leafs program. Clark was Wynn’s coach at Goshen when he placed third (15:11.2 for 5,000 meters) in the 1984 Indiana High School Athletic Association state cross country finals at South Grove Golf Course in Indianapolis.
Clark was a big influence on Wynn in getting ready for his senior season.
“Rick sat me down after my junior season and we had a long talk,” Wynn said. “He told me I didn’t believe in myself enough and that I was better than what I thought.”
Whatever, Clark said to Wynn it worked as along the way to the state meet Wynn captured individual sectional, regional and semistate championships.
The only GHS runners that ever placed higher than Wynn at state are Jerry Rarick who was second in the second race in 1946 and Maurie Kline who was second in the lone race in 1976.
RESPECTED COACH
Wynn has a well-deserved reputation among area coaches as a mentor who not only gets the best out of his runners but cares about them far beyond the fields of endeavors.
One of his former runners, Jon McKalips, is now a member of the Goshen Police Department.
“I remember Mike (Wynn) as being a fun, energetic, passionate and encouraging coach,” he said. “Mike was very devoted to his teams, and regardless of the long hours spent at his 9 to 5 job, he put in far more hours with his teams than he was ever compensated for. Mike is able to identify both strengths and weaknesses in each athlete; he provided workouts to build on the strengths, and addressed the hindrances to each individual’s improvement.”
Fairfield cross country coach Kirt Hunsberger has prepared his teams many times to square off with Goshen squads coached by Wynn,
“One of the real good guys in our sport... seems to really care for his kids,” he said. “He ran at a really high level in high school and he brings that mentality to the teams he coaches. When you line up against Goshen you better bring it, because they will be well prepared to race. “
Graham Clark, Rick Clark’s son, has the unique perspective of having competed for Wynn as an athlete, working with him as an assistant coach in the GHS program and having Wynn work for him when he was the GHS head coach.
“I’ve been very blessed to observe and work with so many great coaching legends in our area and Mike is certainly one of the best,” Clark said. “Mike has been fantastic at working with his athletes and is an expert at getting them ready to perform. He puts a lot of trust and faith in each athlete.”
COACHING TRADEMARK
Anyone who has ever attended a Goshen cross country meet has heard Wynn’s shrill whistle he uses to inspire his runners.
“If you were to ask any of his current and former runners, they might tell you about his incredibly loud and distinct whistle,” McKalips said. “Many times during practice, he would whistle to help keep pace with a tempo run. On race days, he would whistle to help motivate us to give more than we believed we had; and it seemed his whistle carried over the noise of the cheering crowds to any part of a course or track where we were running.”
Wynn led Goshen to boys cross country sectional titles in 1996, 1997, 2014 and 2019.
“I don’t know if there were any years I would consider highlight ones,” Wynn said. “I considered every year to be a great one when I got to know the kids whether we won or not.”
The 1996 season is among the best in program history. Goshen was second to Elkhart Central in the regional at Ox Bow County Park before winning the only semistate championship in program history at Manchester. Kris Allen was 17th at the semistate, Eric Murto 19th, Andrew McKalips 24th, Jeff Payne 25th and Jon McKalips 33rd.
The team finished 13th at the state meet.
“Mike and his family have also been excellent role models for the youth he is surrounded by,” Clark added. “I’m excited to see what Mike can do in the future and I know he will probably never get the recognition he deserves. Even though he may never get the recognition he deserves, it wouldn’t matter to him. It’s about the kids and he always wants the recognition to go to them.”
McKailps added, “On an individual level, Mike inspired his athletes to become better people, not just better runners. Mike would encourage his athletes to make the right choices, and he modeled that for his teams. Mike kept up with the academic progress of his student-athletes and placed an emphasis on keeping and maintaining a high standard.
“I will always value the experiences I had as a member of various teams coached by Mike, as well as the life lessons he taught. Mike has positively influenced many people during his coaching career. I hold Mike in high regard; and it has been fun to check in from time to time to see him back coaching year, after year, after year.”
