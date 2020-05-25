LIGONIER — A love for the sport and the desire to work with youngsters are two of the reasons Greg Riegsecker keeps coming back for another season as the West Noble High School boys tennis coach.
This spring would have been his 30th season leading the Charger boys program had the campaign not been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I never expected to be coaching this long. When I took the job I never thought about how long I would stay," Riegsecker said. “I have enjoyed my time and I value the friendships that have been made.”
West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn knows the school’s tennis program is in good hands.
“It is hard to believe that Greg has been a coach for 30 years. He still looks so young,” Schermerhorn said. “We are so fortunate to have Greg at West Noble. He is a Charger through and through.”
If you ever see a West Noble tennis player wearing a T-shirt with a ‘B+’ on it the coach shared that is one of his sayings for the team.
“It means Be Positive, Stay Positive,” Riegsecker explained.
DUAL TEACHER
Riegsecker is a 5th-grade teacher at West Noble Elementary School.
“It’s fun teaching the younger kids. They are eager to learn and have a lot of energy,” the coach said. “There is also the chance to start working with them on tennis at a younger age. We have a middle school program that I work with. By the time the kids get to high school I already know them and can have more influence on them in the four years of high school.”
His teaching extends beyond the classroom to the tennis courts.
“What sticks out to me about Greg is how he embraces the relationships with the kids,” Schermerhorn said. “Every kid that goes through the tennis program is not only a much better tennis player because of Greg’s instruction, but they are a much better person because of the lessons that Greg has taught them along the way. He genuinely cares about the kids and what they have going on in their lives. He always makes time for the players.”
CALMING INFLUENCE
West Noble has won boys sectional crowns in 1995, 1998 and 2015.
Riegsecker shared one of the qualities he feels makes him a good coach.
“My goal is to stay calm. I don’t want the kids to panic,” the coach said. “I want them to stay calm and remain focused.
“I don’t ask the kids to do anything I would not do. That is one of the ways I try to set an example for them.
Riegsecker is a 1985 West Noble graduate where he played tennis. He went on to play one season at Taylor University.
“Tennis in high school was more fun than it was in college,” Riegsecker said. “To me the sport at the high school level is more of a team sport. In college it is more of an individual sport.”
Riegsecker has continued to play tennis.
“Having played in high school I know what the kids are going through,” the coach said. “I still play in a lot of tournaments and my hope is that allows me to relate to what the kids are going through when they are on the court.”
As of now Riegsecker has no plans to retire either from the classroom or the court.
“I will probably be teaching for another 10 years. I enjoy doing both and can see me continuing for another 10 years,” he said. “The most rewarding part of coaching is the relationships you build with players that last a lifetime. I love it when former players come back to see how the program is going or how I am doing. It’s also nice to know how they are doing.”
Tennis is a sport youngsters can continue to play after they are out of school.
“Tennis is something they can continue to do. Their game changes but you can still get out on the court,” the coach said.
Greg’s wife Juliana teaches Spanish at West Noble.
“My wife is from Los Angeles,” Riegsecker said. “I used to spend a lot of time in Tuscon (Arizona). That is where we met. I’m still not sure how I convinced her to move to Indiana.”
The couple has four children: Mikel, 12, Natalia, 10, Alex, 6 and Annalia, 3.
“I’m working with them. I think we might have a couple of tennis players among them.”
