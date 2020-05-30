DUNLAP — A former Goshen High School runner, Dave Juday has found a coaching home at nearby rival Concord High School.
The 1968 GHS graduate has been at Concord for the past 23 seasons leading the girls cross country program. He has a total of 30 years in the coaching business at Concord and other schools in the area.
“I started out as a assistant coach in boys track as well as boys and girls cross country, then in 1990 became the head coach,” Juday said. “Concord came out with a new policy that you could not be the head coach in more than one sport. Jeff Payne (another former Goshen runner) was hired to coach boys cross country and I stayed with the girls.
“I took a year off when my dad passed away. I also spent three years helping Dana Homo at Elkhart Central in boys and girls track and one year at Goshen College working with Rick Clark.”
Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim loves the fact he doesn’t have much to worry about the girls cross country program as long as Juday is around.
“He takes care of things the right way and he treats his kids and their parents right,” Preheim said. “I can’t think of a single time I have had a runner or a parent complain to me about something Dave did. Dave is a man of high character.
“He takes care of a lot of the little details so they don’t have to cross my desk. I appreciate that. He is very loyal to the athletic department.”
According to Preheim, who is researching the subject, Juday could be in line to become Concord’s longest tenured coach.
“I know Tim Dawson coached football for 26 seasons,” the AD said. “The length of time coaches have been at Concord is a project I have been working on during the COVID-19 shutdown. One coach I still have to check on is Dale Kelly. He coached for a number of years in a number of sports.
“Dave and Shawn McCuen (boys soccer for 22 seasons) are the only two coaches that have been here longer than I have been the AD.”
Kelly, according to his biography on the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame, coached Concord track for 20 years, gymnastics for 18 and cross country for 17.
PREP CAREER
Juday ran cross country and track at Goshen.
“I never really thought about running cross country until high school,” he said. “One reason I did was my desire to play basketball. The coach (Art Cosgrove) liked his players to run cross country so they would be in shape when basketball season started.
“Dean Slavens was the cross country coach and at that time there was a freshmen team. Dean was also the track coach. I ran the 100, 220 and 440.”
Distances during the days Juday ran were in yards instead of meters.
“My race was the 440,” he said. “Cross country helped me in that race. The last 80 yards are tough. You can’t slow down; instead, you have to bring it on.
“I think my best time in the 100 was 10.8 or 10.9. That was a pretty good time considering we ran on cinder tracks. I never ran on an all-weather track until college.”
The conditions of the track is the biggest change in the sport he has noticed over the years.
“It’s amazing to see how the tracks have changed,” he said. “The sport went from cinders to rubberized-surfaces to all-weather tracks.”
While Juday referred to the 440 as his best event, it was the 220 that was responsible for one of his favorite memories from his prep career.
“We were running a meet at Concord. In those days Concord ran the 220 on a straightaway rather than a curve,” he said. “I set a Goshen record and the next day the headline on the story in The Goshen News was ‘Juday breaks Juday’s record.’ The previous record holder was a Glen Juday. I didn’t know that. I don’t even think we are related.”
Dave Juday also remembers competing in the Goshen Relays.
“Those were some great days,” he said. “Gary Roosevelt was the big powerhouse back then. We won a few races against then.”
Juday went on to run at Ball State University, where he was part of a 4 x 400 relay that set a school record.
SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT
“After my senior season there was a meet in Fort Wayne where runners got a chance to go compete out in Eugene, Oregon,” Juday said. “I was excited about going because it was a chance to run on the same track Steve Prefontaine used.”
Prefontaine was a distance standout winning three straight NCAA cross country championships and four consecutive NCAA 5,000-meter title. He placed fourth in the 5,000 at the 1972 Olympics in Montreal and was preparing for the 1976 Games when he was killed in an automobile accident near Eugene.
“That was a neat experience to get to run on the same track Prefontaine did,” Juday said.
During the qualifying meet at Fort Wayne, Juday had the opportunity to meet one of the all-time legends in the sport.
“I was coming out, of all places, the restroom, and saw this man who looked familiar,” Juday said. “I went up to him and asked him if he was Jesse Owens. He said he was. I had a short conversation with him and got to shake his hand.
“A movie came out a few years ago about him. Some of the girls at practice were talking about the movie and I told them I got to meet him.”
Owens is best known for winning four Gold Medals in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
