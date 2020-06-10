NAPPANEE — Hundreds and hundreds of athletes over the years have made their way through the NorthWood High School boys soccer program.
While the players have changed, one thing that has remained constant is head coach Brad Duerksen, who has been on the sidelines for the past 23 seasons leading the Panthers.
Not only has Duerksen been at NorthWood all that time, but so has assistant coach Egbert Dijkstra.
“It has been a lot of fun working with Brad. We have not only been there together for the 23 years, we started almost at the same time. I believe Brad started on Monday and I started on Wednesday or Thursday,” Dijkstra said. “Brad values me as his assistant. He gives me more responsibilities than a lot of head coaches give their assistants.”
Duerksen echoed Dijkstra’s views on their relationship.
“We are best friends and I feel completely comfortable with him,” Duerksen said. “Two coaches don’t work together for 23 years without being close friends.
“Our views on soccer are very similar but there are times he sees things differently than I do. If he has a different opinion I consider it. There are times that he is right and times that I am right.
“The two of us working together is like having two head coaches. In all honesty, I might not have stayed at NorthWood as long as I have without Egbert. He calms me down in games, but there have been a few times I’ve had to calm him down.”
Dijkstra was born in The Netherlands but has lived more than half his life in this country. He left The Netherlands in 1985.
“I was familiar with this area since I had been a foreign exchange student while I was in high school,” he said. “I was a student at Concord and at that time the school didn’t have a soccer program. I talked to a teacher about sponsoring a program. Soccer was new to most of the kids so we were not very good.”
The Netherlands has been playing international soccer since 1905, appearing in 10 World Cups, advancing to the Final Four in 1974, 1978 and 2010. The Netherlands won the Olympic Bronze Medal in 1908, 1912 and 1920.
“Egbert’s background in The Netherlands is probably the reason why he sees things differently than I do at times on the soccer field,” Duerksen said.
Dijkstra shared a little bit about his native land.
“The Netherlands has about as much land as Indiana but The Netherlands has 17 million people so they are packed,” he said.
Dijkstra went to college in The Netherlands.
“I went to school to become a social worker,” he said. “After coming to America I decided that field was not for me. That is probably one of the biggest differences between the two countries. Here I had the choice to change professions there once you go to school for a field of study you are pretty much working your entire career in that field.”
Dijkstra went to work for the 911 Center that dispatches emergency calls for Elkhart County.
“A friend of mine, Jeanie Sedlar, worked there and told me about an opening,” Dijkstra said. “I got the job and have been working there for 30 years.”
He has worked his way up to 911 Center Director.
Dijkstra shared that calls to the 911 Center have gone down during the COViD-19 pandemic.
“We’re used to handling 174,000 calls per year. The calls dropped off while people were staying home, however, they are starting to pick up again.”
FAMILY TIME
Not only have Duerksen and Dijkstra coached together, they have had the privilege of mentoring their children and each other’s as well.
“It was fun to coach all three of my boys,” Dijkstra said. “Ben lives in California and still plays rec league soccer, Kyle was a goalie for us and is now an assistant coach at NorthWood working mainly with the goalkeepers and my stepson, Ryan, also played soccer.”
Duerksen’s sons were both on the varsity team this past season. Skyler was a senior and Chase a freshman.
“That has been one of the highlights, getting the opportunity to work with all of our kids and the fact that Kyle is now coaching with us,” Duerksen said.
During their coaching tenure, the Panthers have compiled a 179-171-3 record, winning sectional championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2014.
The coaching duo began at NorthWood in 1997 and pointed to the first sectional championship in 2006 as a career highlight.
“The 2006 sectional stands out. We didn’t have much of a team when we started out so we went from nothing to winning a championship.” Dijkstra said. “But all five of the sectional titles have fond memories.
“Last fall was one of the best seasons in school history as we finished with only three losses.”
The Panthers finished 13-3-1 after dropping a 2-1 decision to West Noble in the opening round of the 2A sectional at NorthWood.
