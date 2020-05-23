SYRACUSE — Steve Coverstone started to play golf as a youngster, and one of the first difficulties he encountered was getting lift or hitting the ball up in the air.
One of the first times he did so created a lasting memory.
“My whole focus became getting the ball up in the air,” he said. “One of the first times I did, the ball went right through the picture window of the house. Dad was sitting there watching professional bowling on television. He was good about it. Instead of getting mad he looked at me and said, ‘Congratulations! You finally got the ball off the ground.’”
Coverstone’s dad started him in the sport.
“Dad would take me out to Indian Hills (Leesburg) on Saturday mornings,” he said. “I wasn’t very good to start out. I would get mad and throw my clubs down. But I got better and learned to love the game.”
Coverstone has turned that love for the sport into a coaching career at Wawasee High School. This spring would have been his 20th season at the helm of the Wawasee High School boys golf program had the season not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I like being around kids. I had a driving range and when the job at Wawasee opened up I decided to apply,” Coverstone said. “I don’t think I planned on staying this long. I just figured to stay as long as they were willing to have me.”
CAREER REFLECTIONS
One of Coverstone’s most memorable seasons was in 2003 when the Warriors posted a team score of 298-304—602 to place fourth in the state tournament at The Legends of Indiana Golf Club near Franklin. Joel Bickel carded a 70-75—145 to lead Wawasee, followed by Stephen Conrad 75-73—148, Josh Abrams 77-77—154, Even Gerard 76-79—155 and Darrin Cripe 80-81—161.
“That year has to be one of my career highlights,” Coverstone said. “That group set regional records in back-to-back seasons.
“I had two other teams advance to state and make the cut to play the second day.”
The highlight of finishing fourth in the state also led to one of the lower points when Conrad and his mother Kim were killed in an automobile accident on Christmas Day in 2016.
“That was quite a shock,” Coverstone said. “Stephen was coming back to the area from Arizona. You would think he would be safer here but it was just one of those things.”
Conrad was one of the few golfers to ever win the Indiana State Junior, State Amateur and State Open titles. In 2015, he was inducted into the Indiana High School Golf Hall of Fame.
“Stephen is the best golfer in Wawasee history,” said Coverstone in a Golf Digest article published after the accident. “Stephen was a great teammate and a nice person. He was always the first to sit out a match so others could play.”
Coverstone pointed to a pair of traits that have aided his career.
“My sense of humor helps and so does caring about the kids,” Coverstone said. “I have a good knowledge of golf. I may not be the best golfer, but I know how to play under pressure in tournaments.”
A determination was a quality he always admired in his players.
“I loved it when players were on the practice putting green working on their short game in an effort to get better. Many nights they were out there long after the practice had ended,” he said.
Both of his sons Curtis and Kyle Coverstone played for the coach at Wawasee.
GIRLS COACH
Coverstone also coached the Wawasee girls golf team for nine seasons.
His 2014 team advanced to the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club near Carmel. Wawasee placed 14th at 365-395—760. Adrienne Motalano was 62nd at 88-94-182, Mikayla Mawhorter tied for 70th at 94-94-188 and Kaylee Rostochak 86th at 95-105—200 were the leaders for the Warriors.
Coverstone is a 1974 Wawasee graduate. He played for Randy Cesco in the Warrior program.
He went on to play at Grace College in Winona Lake. He was the team captain from 1974-79 and the team’s most valuable player in 1974 and 1979. He was the individual champion of the Valparaiso University Invitational in 1978.
He was a member of the 2017 Grace College Hall of Fame induction class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.