GOSHEN — Goshen High School senior Avah DeVoe is on the cusp of becoming a Division-I athlete in cheerleading.
Her skillset was re-affirmed to her in late June when she attended a college combine designed for cheerleaders, organized by Nfinity Athletic in Nashville, Tennessee. Cheerleaders from 18 different states were represented, and DeVoe stood out from the bunch.
After two days of training in front of 25 different colleges, DeVoe was one of 11 overall athletes given a five-star rating by the colleges in attendance. Specifically for her age group, she was listed as the second-ranked senior prospect.
“For school, I’ve struggled with being noticed in what I can do and what my ability is,” said DeVoe, specifically talking about cheerleading. “So, seeing other schools obviously notice it and they see it is great to see.”
DeVoe’s strong performance has set the stage for her to become a D1 cheerleader. She received an offer from James Madison University while there and has planned visits to Texas Tech and Western Kentucky University in the coming months.
On top of cheerleading, she is a three-sport player at Goshen, competing for the soccer, diving and track teams. She was the Northern Lakes Conference champion in the long jump in May, adding another accolade to her growing list of athletic accomplishments.
CATCHING HER BREATH
The last couple years haven’t been easy though, health-wise, for the senior. DeVoe has done all of this while also navigating a health issue that nobody can seem to diagnose.
In recent years, DeVoe has struggled with breathing at times. The first doctor she visited thought it was an issue called costochondritis, which is a condition that leads to the tightening and swelling of muscles near a person’s chest. A second doctor they visited said it wasn’t that, though, and thought there may be tiny holes in her sternum creating issues.
This led DeVoe to a third doctor, who said she actually suffered from slipping rib syndrome, which is where your ribcage isn’t aligned properly.
“It actually makes sense because my left ribs are placed higher on me … you can actually see it, and that made a lot of sense and made me think that we figured it out,” DeVoe said.
DeVoe was scheduled to have surgery to get it fixed, but when it came time for the operation, the surgeon said that it was not slipping rib syndrome that she had. The surgery was canceled, and DeVoe is still left figuring out what officially is causing her breathing problems.
She said it’s one of the things she hopes to figure out before going off to college.
“At (Indiana Ultimate, the gym DeVoe trains at), they know about my breathing problems,” DeVoe said. “I can ask them to take an extra second or a break, but I don’t want to have to go into college with this problem and have them think that I’m just being lazy or trying to get out of things. I want to figure that out, and that’s something I can’t necessarily control; I need the doctors to control it.”
COMBINE EXPERIENCE
The cheerleading combine DeVoe attended was similar to the one football players go through leading up to the NFL Draft. The two-day event featured one day primarily focused on conditioning, with the second day assessing gymnastics skills. The conditioning drills included a 40-yard dash, high jump, broad jump and shuttle run, as well as planks and push-ups.
Throughout the two days, the college coaches and athletes there would be scoring the athletes on all the various parts of the combine. Unfortunately for DeVoe, she didn’t know they were scoring until the second day.
“I thought we were going to condition for most of day one, so I was kind of keeping myself safe and not going all-out on each thing, and they were scoring those, too,” DeVoe said. “I could’ve done better on those if I knew they were taking that into consideration, too.”
Whatever score she lacked from conditioning was made up for during the second day of the combine. She excelled in both stunting and tumbling, scoring well in both areas to earn her the five-star status.
“My agility score was in the high 70s (out of 100), and my stunting score was high 90s; it was pretty close to a perfect score,” DeVoe said. “My tumbling score was right in the middle of both of those. I did way better on stunting, and I knew that was coming; I was like, ‘Yeah, I rocked it in the stunting.’”
DeVoe’s current coach at Indiana Ultimate, Emily Troxel, said she wasn’t surprised by DeVoe’s performance at the combine. She said DeVoe’s consistency is what makes her such a strong gymnast.
“I feel like, as a coach, it’s everything you ask for because you take for granted the kids you just rely on to come in and do their job,” Troxel said. “I’m incredibly thankful for her. … It’s really cool that she’s homegrown.”
DeVoe’s mother, Brandi, also helps coach at Indiana Ultimate. She noticed her daughter’s confidence rise after spending two days working with the collegiate athletes.
“She really liked stunting with the college cheerleaders,” Brandi said. “And the fact that, not only could she keep up, but they were calling her ‘powerhouse’ and using terms like that … That’s really great because they don’t have to do that, and they were surprised by some of her skills.”
COLLEGE PROCESS
DeVoe will start visiting colleges this month when she attends a clinic at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. She also has plans to visit Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green for a football game in the fall.
Troxel has experience cheering at the highest level in college. She won a national championship as part of the Louisville team in 2015. Although she wants DeVoe to follow in her footsteps and be a Cardinal, coach knows that DeVoe will find success wherever she goes.
“No matter what she decides to do in college, I feel like it’s icing on the cake for her,” Troxel said. “Her hard work is starting to pay off, so it’s going to be cool to see where she ends up next year. I’m excited.”
As of now, DeVoe is unsure of where she wants to go to college. Being able to still pursue it after high school, though, excites her.
“I think the past two years, I’ve put it more into perspective that I’m going to cheer in college, mostly because it’ll help a lot with the money situation,” DeVoe said. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.