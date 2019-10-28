BY THE BOOK: Kelly adamant 'There is no quarterback controversy'

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly shot down any rumblings of a starting quarterback change Monday.
“There is no quarterback controversy,” Kelly said. “There isn’t any kind of conversation about making a change. Ian Book is our starter, will be our starter, and Phil (Jurkovec) will continue to be ready if he’s called upon.”
Questions about the quarterback position dominated Kelly’s 28-minute gathering with the media Monday ahead of the Fighting Irish’s game with Virginia Tech Saturday (2:30 p.m., NBC).
Book, the redshirt junior who’s been the starter for Notre Dame since week four of the 2018 season, had the worst performance of his career in a 45-14 loss Saturday night against Michigan. He finished 8-of-25 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown pass. It was career lows in completion percentage, passing yards and passer rating (69.7) for Book in his 16 starts so far for Notre Dame.
Book didn’t even finish the game Saturday, as Jurkovec played the final two series of the game. After fumbling on his first possession, Jurkovec led a 75-yard scoring drive down the field, albeit down 38-7 and against Michigan’s second-string defense.
Still, in Jurkovec’s first snaps against a Power-5 team this season — he also played against New Mexico and Bowling Green — the redshirt freshman was 3-of-4 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown.
This has sparked a lot of discussion about the quarterback situation in South Bend. Entering the season, the Fighting Irish had no quarterback controversy under Kelly for the first time in his 10-year tenure. That narrative changed this week, even if Kelly says they’re staying with Book as the starter.
“We’re coaches, we’re teachers. We’re so much more optimistic than you folks are,” Kelly said. “We believe that Ian Book is a young man that is going to work on the things necessary to be the kind of quarterback we want him to be.”
One of the major issues surrounding Book is his perceived regression in his second season as the signal caller for the Irish. This has become a trend under Kelly throughout his time in South Bend. Every quarterback in his second year starting — Tommy Rees, Malik Zaire, DeShone Kizer and Brandon Wimbush — all took steps back their second seasons under center.
So far, the numbers show Book has followed suit with the previous quarterbacks under Kelly. His completion percentage is down 9 percent from a season ago (68.2 vs. 59.2 percent), yards-per-attempt is down from 8.4 to 7.6 and his quarterback rating has gone from 154 in 2018 to 146.3 in seven games so far this season.
When asked about a second-year regression, Kelly focused more on the micro of the Michigan game, rather than the macro of Book’s season overall.
“I think anytime the quarterback doesn’t play up to a standard that he has and others have for him, he’s going to be in the spotlight. It comes with the position,” Kelly said. “I don’t know if anybody really played well or coached well on Saturday, including Ian. Is it fair? Sure, I think its fair criticism of everybody, including me. I think we all have to coach better and we all have to play better.”
By this time last year, Wimbush had lost his starting job to Book. Kelly said the Book/Jurkovec situation is nothing like the Wimbush/Book one, though.
“They’re totally different in the sense that Ian is a different quarterback than Brandon was,” Kelly said. “It’s hard to compare and contrast those two (situations). They’re really quite different.”
Jurkovec was a four-star recruit coming out of Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania. He saw minimal action in 2018, allowing him to redshirt a year. Jurkovec became the second-string quarterback after Wimbush transferred to Central Florida in the offseason.
After a rough spring, Jurkovec has made strides during both fall camp and throughout the season.
“I think what we’re interested in is both of those guys continue to develop,” Kelly said. “We put them in competitive situations each week, so it’s ongoing. They don’t stop growing just because one is ‘1’ and one is ‘2’ (on the depth chart). They’re still in competitive situations during the practice week.
“I think Phil has gotten better and will continue to get better. He’s challenging Ian every single day, even if you guys don’t see it.”
Early last year, Book would come in and run goal line plays for the Irish before becoming the full-time starter. The idea of having a package of plays for Jurkovec, however, is not on Kelly’s radar right now.
“If I felt like playing Phil for five plays, four plays, would make us a better football team, I would do it in a second,” Kelly said. “I’m only interested in how I can help our football team win. This is not about an ego or ‘We have to play one guy or two guys.’ I just want to win football games by playing the best players that’ll help us win. And if I thought for a second that Phil Jurkovec would be on the field to help us win in some fashion, he would be on the field. And that’s as honest as I can be with you.”
