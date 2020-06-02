GOSHEN — When the IHSAA canceled the 2020 spring sports season, a sense of sadness overcame the state. It affected high school seniors at the most, as for the majority of them, this would be the last year they’d play organized sports for a school.
For two area boys golfers, though, they will get a chance to have one final senior golf meet.
The Indiana Golf Association is hosting the Indiana Boys Golf Senior Open Wednesday and Thursday at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, only open to seniors graduating in the class of 2020. A total of 114 seniors across the state will start the tournament Wednesday. After Wednesday’s first round, the top 40 will compete in Thursday’s championship round.
Two local players — Goshen’s Ethan Vallejo and NorthWood’s Keaton Kitson — are participating in the event. The two will tee off together at 1:30 p.m., along with Alex Gull from Rensselaer Central High School.
“I’m really honored that (the IGA) reached out to us seniors,” Kitson said. “It’s a privilege that I am able to head down to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, get to meet new people and hopefully have a different idea to what golf means to everyone around the state of Indiana.”
“It means a ton because, as a senior and losing my whole season due to coronavirus, it wasn’t how I saw my senior year going,” Vallejo added. “It’s just a great opportunity to play for Goshen one last time and get some closure for the golf season.”
Kitson said playing with Vallejo will help him.
“Knowing that I have a player from around here playing with me, I can be more relaxed and things won’t be quite as stressful,” Kitson said. “I have that connection, so we can play our game and also have a friendly competition as well.”
Vallejo agreed with Kitson on being able to play with someone who he’d usually compete against during the regular season.
“That’s cool that I got paired with someone from this area,” Vallejo said. “It’s going to be one of the last times I get to represent Goshen by playing golf, so it’s kind of exciting.”
Westfield High School boys golf coach Josh Bryant is organizing the event. He told The Hamilton County Reporter that he and the IGA have set up a plan to follow all social distancing protocols. All pairings will start from the first hole, with tee times staggered every 10 minutes to allow for groups to get space between each other on the course.
“The policy will be following whatever the current CDC guidelines are,” said Bryant to the Reporter. “Golf carts may be limited. The IGA has been working with the Governor’s office. It’s being very well-communicated with government officials.”
There is also another team tournament that Bryant is helping organize that will take place on June 8, 10 and 11. Also through the IGA, the Indiana 2020 Boys Team Championship will allow groups of five to play a full round as a team. It’s designed to allow high school teams that didn’t get to play this season an opportunity to unofficially play as a team in a tournament.
Seven regional sites around the state are set up for June 8. Teams that qualify from these regionals advance to the finals June 10 and 11 at Ackerman Course at Purdue University.
Both events are unofficial events, meaning the high school coaches can’t officially coach the individuals or teams. But it’s a chance to be able to represent the school one more time, which is enough for Vallejo and Kitson.
“I’m the only one from Goshen that’s going, so I hope to put on a good show for the school,” Vallejo said. “It’ll be 120 seniors from Indiana, so I don’t know how good the competition is. But I want to make it to the second round on Thursday.”
“I’m going to give the best that I can give,” Kitson added. “I’m going to prove to everybody down there that I can make it as well as other members. I also want to set the best example for NorthWood and not do anything stupid or anything. I want to make sure that our team knows that, even though our season was canceled, I’m going to go down here and play for the team.”
