NAPPANEE — The scores might not have been official, but Kyle Cripe still played his junior golf season at NorthWood High School this spring.
Cripe played all the courses the Panthers were scheduled to play had their season not been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. He played them on the same days his team would’ve been playing them as well, re-creating what his junior season could’ve looked like.
His journey culminated Wednesday by playing Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, which is the site for the IHSAA state championship.
“The course was hard,” Cripe said. “You had to land it in certain areas and get it up onto the green somehow.”
Despite its difficulty, the course provided Cripe his favorite moment of his whole experience.
“I birdied No. 6, a par-3; I stuck (the tee shot) three feet from the cup,” Cripe said.
The idea to play all of the courses came from Cripe’s dad, Randy. Once the season was canceled, Randy knew he wanted to find ways to keep his son involved with the game.
“I know he loves to play and that’s what he wanted to do,” Randy said. Early on, we went to a few of them and I said, ‘Well, let’s just plan on it.’ I was at work during the day, so we just kept the schedule of 5 p.m. events. We just went at 5 p.m., got tee times and as it went along, I thought, ‘Wow, maybe we could do every course.’”
Randy said this experience wouldn’t have been possible without the support of all the courses they played at.
“Kudos to them; they were all nice enough to work this out so we could go out and play,” Randy said. “If I told them what we were doing — some were semi-private or private — and they worked with us. Tony Adams and his team (at McCormick Creek), they’re top-notch; they support the boys and girls teams each year. They were so easy to work with.”
Kyle played 10 different courses since mid-March. He also played courses multiple times that were going to be played more than once in the season, like McCormick Creek in Nappanee, Meadow Valley in Middlebury and Bent Oak in Elkhart. McCormick Creek is the home course for NorthWood.
Kyle was trying to convince his dad to let him play two rounds at Prairie View, as the state tournament takes place over two days, but Randy said no.
“I told him we weren’t going to make it a two-day event,” Randy said. “This was a one-day trip just for fun. We picked a good day; it wasn’t really busy.”
Walking around Prairie View reminded Kyle of the season that was lost for him and his teammates.
“When I got to Prairie View, I was like, ‘Ooh, that’d be cool to play at state, going down there and playing twice as our school,’” Kyle said.
Kyle was allowed one opportunity to play with his teammates, unofficially, on June 8. The Indiana Golf Association hosted a statewide team tournament that allowed high school players to enter as their high school team. While they weren’t officially the NorthWood Panthers, Kyle and his teammates had a chance to play a full round together like it was an IHSAA-sanctioned event.
“Just getting back with the team and other teammates being there, having fun with them and talking to them was fun,” Kyle said.
Kyle still has a few more tournaments to play this summer through various junior golf leagues. Randy says his son plays up to 36 holes a day during the summer because he loves the game so much. Having been able to have the experience he had this spring, though, was priceless.
“How many student-athletes can say, ‘Hey, I’d like to go play at the venue they have the state finals?’ There aren’t too many that can make that kind of an arrangement, but in golf, you can do it,” Randy said. “You can go to different courses and see them. So, that’s what’s been kind of fun about it.”
