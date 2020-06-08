FORT WAYNE — Cooper Wiens experienced a feeling he hadn’t had in a while when he stepped up to the tee box Monday.
For the first time in more than a year, Wiens was playing in a competitive golf tournament with his NorthWood High School teammates. And while the event technically wasn’t an IHSAA-sanctioned event, meaning NorthWood wasn’t officially playing, it was just like any other spring tournament for the Panther sophomore.
“Little good nerves on the first tee; hadn’t felt that in a while stepping up into a tee shot,” Wiens said.
Wiens led NorthWood with an 80 Monday at the Indiana Golf Association's 2020 Boys Team Championship regional qualifier at Brookwood Golf Club near Fort Wayne. NorthWood fielded two teams in the 13-team event, having 10 total players compete.
“It was really awesome of the IGA and the Coach’s Association to put this together so we could get a chance to play as a team,” NorthWood coach Phil Ummel said. “The fact we had two teams here I think speaks volumes to the fact that the guys wanted to play. We didn’t come here with expectations to qualify or this being a big state tournament score, so this was more of we just wanted to have fun, get together as a team, enjoy ourselves and see how we do.”
The IGA set up the team tournament so that way players could have a chance to play with their school teammates at least one time in 2020. The IHSAA boys golf season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six different regionals were contested across the state Monday, with three teams from each regional advancing to the finals Wednesday and Thursday at Purdue University.
While most teams went by their school name, others created names of their own. The three teams that advanced from the Fort Wayne regional were “The Last Dance” (Penn, 297), Columbia City (299) and TRC (300; acronym and school affiliation not provided).
“NorthWood 1” carded a 343, while “NorthWood 2” scored a 405.
For Wiens, it was also his first chance to play organized sports since his basketball season was canceled. Wiens was on the sectional-winning NorthWood team and they were boarding the bus to head to regionals when the IHSAA boys basketball state tournament was postponed. Two weeks later, the tournament was officially canceled, as was the entire spring sports season.
Throughout the pandemic, though, golf courses have remained mostly open. This has allowed players to still play the game, albeit with less competition.
“You can play by yourself, but you don’t get the same team experience or competition,” Wiens said.
It’s one thing to go out and play by yourself, but when there’s pressure on the line, it makes it a lot more fun.”
“I’ve seen a bunch of the guys already on the course this spring,” Ummel added. “It’s one of the few sports outlets anybody has right now, so it’s kind of been fun to see how many guys have taken advantage of that. I’ve even seen a handful of other NorthWood athletes from other sports who have been out on the course this spring. They just want to play something.”
Having the team aspect once again was fulfilling to Wiens.
“It was nice to be able to play a hole and then see your teammates on another hole, look at them and give them a thumbs-up; stuff like that,” Wiens said. “It’s stuff that you miss when you’re playing out there by yourself.”
The team tournament also let senior Keaton Kitson get one last time to play with his teammates. Kitson also competed in an individual tournament last week set up by the IGA for graduating seniors. Kitson was expected to be the only senior on the team this year for NorthWood.
“It’s been nice to have an opportunity to have somewhat of an ending to his senior season for him with chances to compete and play,” Ummel said. “We really appreciate we’ve had these opportunities because, a few weeks ago, we didn’t think we were going to have anything.”
NORTHWOOD SCORES
“NORTHWOOD 1” (343) — Cooper Wiens 80, Earl Williams 84, Jon Cripe 85. Keaton Kitson 94, Kyle Cripe 96.
“NORTHWOOD 2” (405) — Brady Chupp 92, Drew Callander 99, Chase Feenstra 103, Riley Linville 111, Ashton Hochstetler 116.
