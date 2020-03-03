The following are scores from Tuesday’s area boys basketball sectional action.

Culver Military Academy 62, South Bend Riley 41

CMA (17-4) advances to play Plymouth (6-16) in the sectional semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian 55, South Bend Washington 47

Marian (19-4) will play South Bend St. Joseph (17-5) in the first sectional semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.

Jimtown 53, John Glenn 50 (OT)

Jimtown (16-7) will play South Bend Clay (5-17) in the second sectional semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33

The Lakers (7-16) will play Wawasee (13-9) in the second semifinal game Friday at NorthWood. Tip-off ETA is 7:30 p.m. Brayden Bontrager had 24 points and Bracey Shepherd had 17 to lead the Lakers. The first semifinal game Friday between NorthWood (16-6) and West Noble (8-14) is at 6 p.m.

Fremont 50, Bethany Christian 40

The Bruins’ season came to an end Tuesday night at Fremont. Bethany Christian finishes the season with a 6-17 record. Beck Willems scored 15 in a losing effort.

