The following are scores from Tuesday’s area boys basketball sectional action.
Culver Military Academy 62, South Bend Riley 41
CMA (17-4) advances to play Plymouth (6-16) in the sectional semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian 55, South Bend Washington 47
Marian (19-4) will play South Bend St. Joseph (17-5) in the first sectional semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
Jimtown 53, John Glenn 50 (OT)
Jimtown (16-7) will play South Bend Clay (5-17) in the second sectional semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33
The Lakers (7-16) will play Wawasee (13-9) in the second semifinal game Friday at NorthWood. Tip-off ETA is 7:30 p.m. Brayden Bontrager had 24 points and Bracey Shepherd had 17 to lead the Lakers. The first semifinal game Friday between NorthWood (16-6) and West Noble (8-14) is at 6 p.m.
Fremont 50, Bethany Christian 40
The Bruins’ season came to an end Tuesday night at Fremont. Bethany Christian finishes the season with a 6-17 record. Beck Willems scored 15 in a losing effort.
