GOSHEN — When you hold the opposing team to it’s lowest point total of the season there is a good chance you are going to win.
The Clinton Christian Couriers learned that fact in a 59-51 win over Victory Academy (Valparaiso) in the Indiana Christian School Athletic Association boys state basketball championship Saturday at La Lumiere School in LaPorte.
The Couriers (22-2) won the ICSAA state title for the fifth time. The last was in 2017.
The key to winning was our defense, Victory Christian is a very good team,” Clinton coach Chad Schrock said. “We played very good defense and shut them down.
“There have been times this season when we have shutdown the opposition and others when we had to try to outscore them.”
Victory’s previous lowest point of the season was 63-52 in a win over Bowman Academy, an IHSAA school.
The Couriers jumped out to an 18-11 lead over Victory at the end of the first period and a 31-19 advantage at halftime.
“We had a great state, then in the third we kind of flatten out and let them back in the game,” Schrock said.
Clinton led 42-35 after three quarters.
The coach credited a defensive play by senior Alan Snyder for getting the momentum back for the Couriers late in the game.
“Alan stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and made the layup,” Schrock said.
Senior Seth Shetler tossed in 21 points and classmate Michael Durr 10 to lead the Courtiers in the state finale.
Shetler went over the 1,000-point barrier for his career during the season.
“Seth has been our leader all year,” Schrock said. “Not only did he scored his 1,000th point, he recorded a triple-double this year. In our regional championship, he was 24-of-26 (92.3 recent) from the free-throw line. He set school records in both free throws made and free throws attempted in a game. Twenty-six free throw attempts in a game means you are getting banged up a lot.”
Durr nearly averaged a double-double this season with 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds.
“Michael is very athletic and he finishes well at the basket,” the coach said.
Snyder finished the championship game with 13 points, junior Nick Schrock added eight, senior Liam McCrindle four and senior Levi Heyerly three.
Durr had 10 rebounds.
Leading scorers for the Victory Lions in the finale were senior Tyler Schmidt 24 points, junior Lincoln Thomae 14 and classmate Flynn Carlson 12.
Holding Thomae without a made 3-point basket after he had 118 on the season was a defensive key for the Couriers.
Thomae was 0-of-6 from long distance in the contest.
“Snyder was on him (Thomae) most of the time,” He did a great job,” Schrock said.
Other members of the team were senior Zane Fegley, senior DuMarion Williams, sophomore Isaac Heyerly and freshman Alec Hershberger.
Clinton’s losses on the season were to Lakewood Park Christian(Auburn) 75-62 and Trinity (South Bend) 43-31.
“The guys played well all season. I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish,” the coach said.
The 22 victories were the most since the 2007-08 squad also won 22.
Schrock has been the coach for the past 14 season,s compiling a record of 237-111.
