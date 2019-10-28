After scoring four touchdowns in Week 1 against USF, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor appeared the frontrunner among Big Ten candidates for Heisman Trophy consideration.
Taylor could still land an invite to New York City in December, though following Ohio State’s 38-7 drubbing of the Badgers on Saturday, it appears more likely a player from the No. 3 Buckeyes will merit stronger consideration.
The problem could come in zeroing in on Ohio State’s most valuable player, considering three Buckeyes are having dominant seasons -- sophomore quarterback Justin Fields, junior running back J.K. Dobbins and junior defensive end Chase Young.
Fields has accounted for 33 touchdowns for Ohio State (24 passing, nine rushing), while passing for 1,659 yards, rushing for 319 yards and throwing just one interception.
Dobbins has scored 11 TDs (nine rushing, two receiving), while rushing for 1,110 yards on 7.2 yards per carry. Dobbins also has 10 catches for 132 yards and was named Big Ten offensive player of the week after accounting for 219 yards in the Wisconsin win.
Young recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss against Wisconsin to increase his season totals to 13.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. No defensive player has won the Heisman since Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997, and Woodson at times played both ways, lining up at receiver and returning kicks.
Former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit told the Sporting News that at this point, Young deserves to get votes ahead of Dobbins and Fields.
"If you go to your ballot, it says most outstanding player in college football," Herbstreit told Sporting News. "It doesn't say MVP or best offensive player. It says most outstanding college football player. How in the world do you watch Chase Young — not just because of four sacks against Wisconsin because he's been doing it all year — and say it's not him?"
WIN SHARES
USA Today released its list of college football coaching salaries last week. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remains the highest-paid football coach in the Big Ten at $7.5 million this season, while Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is second highest at $6.6 million.
In terms of equating success to salary, the best bargain this season has been Indiana coach Tom Allen. As the Big Ten’s lowest-paid coach at $1.8 million, Allen has led the Hoosiers to six wins so far and an average of $300,000 per win.
Brohm has been the worst bargain in the Big Ten at $3.3 million per win, though to his defense, Purdue has suffered several devastating injuries during the course of the season to starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Markus Bailey.
BROYLES CONSIDERATION
LSU passing coordinator Joe Brady appears to be the frontrunner for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was on his heels until the Badgers suffered back-to-back letdowns on defense in losses to Illinois and Ohio State.
Wisconsin’s defense, ranked best in the nation heading into the Illinois game, has allowed an average of 31 points over its last two games.
But another dark horse candidate from the Big Ten to consider for the Broyles Award is first-year Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer. Under DeBoer, IU has scored 30 or more points in seven of eight games, ranking second behind Ohio State in the conference in total offense 450.5 yards per game, first in passing offense at 312.8 yards per game and first in long passing plays with 100 completions of 10 or more yards.
DeBoer has done it while juggling two starters at quarterback: redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey. The offensive line has dealt with injuries throughout the season as well, losing senior left tackle Coy Cronk to a season-ending ankle injury. Starting center Hunter Littlejohn sat out a win at Maryland on Oct. 19, and starting right guard Simon Stepaniak sat out IU’s 38-31 win last Saturday against Nebraska.
“He does a really good job of just spacing the field, different formations, different looks,” said Ramsey, who threw for a career-high 351 yards and two touchdowns in the Nebraska win. “Just getting guys in good matchups.”
