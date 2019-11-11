Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is living in the moment. And enjoying every second.
Fleck gave us the slogan “row the boat” when he began his head coaching career at Western Michigan, a mantra he’s taken with him to Minneapolis to lead the Golden Gophers. The oars are all pulling in the right direction in Fleck’s third season in the Big Ten following No. 13 Minnesota’s 31-26 upset of No. 4 Penn State. The Gophers improved to 9-0, their best start since 1904.
The 38-year-old Fleck celebrated in the locker room postgame by crowd surfing on the hands of his players before addressing them, pulling out a diamond to signify what his players have achieved through hard work and pressure.
“I don’t want the ride to stop,” Fleck told his team.
Fleck is the clear frontrunner for Big Ten football coach of the year, but should the Gophers falter in upcoming games against No. 23 Iowa and No. 15 Wisconsin, different candidates could emerge. Here’s a list of other coaches worthy of consideration:
Ryan Day, Ohio State: Day inherited plenty of talent when he succeeded Urban Meyer, but transitions in coaching don’t always go smoothly. The 40-year-old Day has put sophomore quarterback Justin Fields to be among the top quarterbacks in college football with his play-calling, and navigated through a distraction this week when OSU’s best defensive player, Chase Young, was suspended indefinitely by the NCAA for accepting a loan to help his girlfriend travel to the Rose Bowl. Without Young, Ohio State still poured it on Maryland, winning 73-14.
“There was adversity this week, and adversity reveals character,” Day told reporters after the win. “I thought we came out and showed that we’re made of something special here.”
Tom Allen, Indiana: Allen has the No. 24 Hoosiers off to a 7-2 start and ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 1994. Big tests await at No. 9 Penn State and at home against No. 14 Michigan before finishing the year at rival Purdue.
“Just because you get ranked one week, doesn’t mean all of a sudden you’ve arrived,” Allen said. “At the same time, it’s an acknowledgement of what you’re doing, the foundation you’re laying.”
Back-to-back Top 50 national recruiting classes are starting to pay dividends for Allen in Bloomington, as several young players have emerged, including true freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen, sophomore running back Stevie Scott III and freshman left tackle Matt Bedford.
“It’s up to us to build off of it, make it to where it’s a foundational launching point rather than just a destination,” Allen said.
Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has the Illini on a four-game win streak following a 37-34 win at Michigan State. Illinois trailed 28-3 in the second quarter, then rallied back, scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull off its largest comeback win in school history.
Illinois leads the nation in takeaways with 26 and has recorded four defensive touchdowns during its current streak, which began with a 24-23 upset of Wisconsin.
YOUTH SERVED AT PURDUE
While Purdue has suffered through an injury-plagued season, it’s opened up opportunities for younger players to produce.
The Boilermakers are on an interesting streak. Since Sept. 28, redshirt freshmen and true freshmen have accounted for the last 19 Purdue touchdowns.
Three more freshmen scored touchdowns in Purdue’s 24-22 comeback win at Northwestern on Saturday. True freshman running back King Doerue scored on a 12-yard TD run, true freshman receiver David Bell scored on a 13-yard TD catch and redshirt freshman receiver Amad Anderson Jr. scored on an 11-yard TD catch.
Bell and Doerue have each scored five touchdowns for the Boilermakers this season, while redshirt freshman tight end Payne Durham has scored four TDs.
GOING BOWLING
Eight Big Ten teams — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin — have reached bowl eligibility by recording six wins by early November. Three more teams could join in the mix if they finish the year strong — Purdue (4-6), Nebraska (4-5) and Michigan State (4-5).
Of the three, Michigan State may have the best shot. After playing at No. 14 Michigan, the Spartans close the season at Rutgers and at home against Maryland. Nebraska and Purdue both have two ranked teams left on their schedules. Nebraska hosts No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday, then plays at Maryland before closing the season with its rivalry game at home against No. 23 Iowa. Purdue has a bye this week before playing at No. 15 Wisconsin, then finishing the season at home against No. 24 Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
